MAXION: The Matchmaking App., the UAE’s first matchmaking app for accomplished professionals looking to outsource their love life, announces a 93% month-on-month growth just 12 weeks after launch. MAXION closed $600,000 in March 2024 for its pre-seed fundraising in SAFE notes with a $5M valuation cap, through the USA and UAE angel investors, friends, and family round.

With over 1600 applicants on the waitlist, and currently adding over 100 more weekly, MAXION is launching a new seed round to raise $1.2M - $1.5M on SAFE note to support growth and demand.

In 2024, existing funds will be allocated towards securing a significant market share in UAE, adding GCC channel partnerships, launching in two additional GCC markets, creating an Indian connections portal for the UAE, and starting localization of the product for Muslim marriages amongst GCC citizens. This will come alongside further technical advancements such as transferring the code to flutter for Android users and the completion of custom compatibility AI engines and AI matchmaking assistants.

The ground-breaking platform, founded by the UAE’s #1 matchmaker Christiana Maxion, solves Dubai’s dating dilemmas, focusing on compatibility and meaningful connections. The MAXION technology is changing dating app behaviors by selecting and sending profiles to the most suitable candidates, organizing each date for members, and a personal matchmaking concierge – with planning and booking of dates, members are truly outsourcing their love life. Designed to help busy, elite singles enjoy dating the way that suits them, the subscription-based MAXION platform allows users to outsource their love life and enjoy having an elite matchmaker in their pocket for a fraction of the price.

Following on from Christiana Maxion's 96% success rate as a Dubai-based, global matchmaker, MAXION was born from an obvious need to match busy lifestyles with the ultimate in true compatibility both online and offline.

Christiana says “MAXION’s growth has been a testimony to our success and the transformative nature of offering our services digitally. With the pre-seed funds raised, we are excited to further elevate the business through expansion throughout the GCC, enhancing and refining the bespoke tech aspects of our app, and further developing our services.”

For more information and to register: www.themaxion.com - you can follow MAXION: on social media for updates @the.maxion and Christiana Maxion herself @christiana.maxion.matchmaker