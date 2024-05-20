Dubai, UAE – Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm, which is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), strengthens its partnership with Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry and business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT). This collaboration elevates the inward remittance experience, leveraging Ria’s 583,000 locations in nearly 200 countries and territories worldwide, to offer customers enhanced accessibility and efficiency in international transactions.

Catering to inward remittance requirements, the upgraded customer service now offers cash payout options via Ria. This enables Ria customers to conveniently access incoming funds through Al Fardan Exchange’s extensive branch network across the UAE.

Through a mutual dedication to improving customer convenience, this collaboration not only streamlines inward remittances process, but also extends its benefits to a broader range of customers.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer of Al Fardan Exchange, said: "We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Ria Money Transfer, further strengthening our capabilities in handling inward remittances. This collaboration enables us to deliver convenient, reliable and secure services, ensuring effortless access to funds for incoming remittances in the UAE."

“Our partnership with Al Faran Exchange marks an exciting chapter for Ria in the region,” said Manuel Villena, Ria’s Executive Director Middle East. “By combining local expertise with global reach, we are setting a new standard of excellence and innovation for the money transfer industry across the Middle East”.

-Ends-

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, we are incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 85+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Bridging the gap between digital and physical transactions, Ria’s omnichannel products and services, together with the company’s rapidly expanding alternative global pay-out capabilities, provide unprecedented consumer choice, including agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payouts (exclusively with Ria). Ria’s global infrastructure, powered by the Dandelion real-time, cross-border payments network, facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. Ria opens ways for a better everyday life