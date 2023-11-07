Dubai, UAE: Taiwan Excellence, representing Taiwan’s most innovative and value-added products, is set to take part in the esteemed Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2023. The event will be held from 15th to 17th November at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). During the exhibition, Taiwan Excellence will showcase 18 innovative products and solutions from 10 leading Taiwanese brands at Hall 2, Booth 2D12.

This marks Taiwan Excellence's debut at WETEX. As part of its dedication to supporting water treatment, power management, and air purification in the Middle East, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion boasts a remarkable lineup of 10 exhibitors, each specializing in offering exceptional sustainable solutions from Taiwan. These exhibitors include FENRI, ROCKER, HCP PUMP, Fine-Tek, CTCI, ACUO, PlainLiv, LOF SOLAR, ICP DAS, and Sauber. Through its participation in WETEX, Taiwan Excellence seeks to introduce high-quality Taiwanese products to Middle Eastern buyers, fostering greater economic and trade collaboration between these two regions.

Within the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, the exhibited products encompass a diverse range, including IoT-based water management solutions, laboratory-grade water filtration systems, wastewater pumps, electromagnetic flowmeters, wastewater treatment solutions, drinking water filters, solar panels, power management devices, weather and air detection systems, as well as air purifiers.

On the first day of the exhibition, Taiwan Excellence will host a product launch called " Building a Sustainable Future" in the pavilion. Five notable companies - FENRI, ROCKER, CTCI, ICP DAS, and Sauber - will unveil their latest innovations in water management, energy efficiency, and air quality control. This event offers attendees a unique opportunity to see the latest in environmental technology and learn about cutting-edge solutions for today's environmental challenges.

Media, Distributors, retailers, and industry professionals are warmly invited to visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Hall 2, Booth 2D12, and also cordially invited to join the Taiwan Excellence "Building a Sustainable Future" Product Launch in the pavilion on 15th November, starting at 14:30 (GST)

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to recognize and celebrate the great achievements of Taiwan's most innovative companies. Each year, eligible candidates go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing. A diverse group of experts carefully selects outstanding brands which excel in sustainability, design, research, and development, identifying exceptional products that embody innovation.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org

Press Contact Information

PR Consultant for Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at WETEX 2023

Ms. Susan Shoury

BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting

Email: susan@ibuz.ae