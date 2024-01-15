China on Monday said it was "firmly opposed" to all official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, as the island's president-elect Lai Ching-te welcomed an American delegation following his election victory.

"China has always firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, and resolutely rebutted the United States for interfering in Taiwan's affairs in any way and under any pretext," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.