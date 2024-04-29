A three-day transport strike will start tomorrow in time for the looming public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) consolidation deadline and the commemoration of Labor Day.

The Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) said it will protest the government's PUVMP by staging another transport strike from April 29 to May 1.

PISTON deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon said they expect to paralyze major routes in Metro Manila, alongside other transport groups and labor leaders.

The strike will include routes in and around Alabang, Baclaran, Sucat, Monumento, Novaliches, Litex, Anonas, and Katipunan, among others.

Baylon said they will continue to fight the mandated consolidation requirement even after the deadline on April 30.

He urged the government to fulfill its role of promoting mass transportation, instead of cracking down on small franchise operators who are serving the country.

'Public service should not be made into a business. It is one of the biggest duties of the government to help and give order. The economy will not run without the transportation sector,' he said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) claimed that over 75 percent of legitimate operators have already met the consolidation requirement.

The Board said that it will start apprehensions and the revoking of licenses of drivers and operators who will continue to operate beyond the deadline.

The Land Transportation Office said that it will coordinate with the LTFRB to apprehend operators who do not hold valid franchises after the deadline.

President Marcos earlier said the consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles will no longer be extended after April 30.

PISTON and transport group Manibela held a two-day transport strike earlier this month, which it claimed was successful in paralyzing major routes.

However, transport officials downplayed the strike and said it only caused traffic for the public.

The Department of Transportation said they are readying possible charges and penalties against protesters for traffic violations.

Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena earlier this week was indicted by the Department of Justice with libel alongside charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

This comes after he alleged that Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista was involved in corruption within the LTFRB.

