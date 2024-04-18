The transport strike protesting the government's public utility vehicle modernization program was 'unsuccessful' and only caused traffic congestion, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said yesterday.

'They were successful in creating traffic. But we were able to prove that the government is ready to address transport issues,' he added.

Transport groups claimed they paralyzed 80 percent of Metro Manila's public transportation routes on the first day of the strike.

Protesters, mainly drivers and operators, could face charges and penalties for traffic violations once reviewed by state agencies, he noted.

'What we saw was obstruction, which created traffic. They have the right to fight for their rights but it shouldn't affect the traveling public,' he said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

