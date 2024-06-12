The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is spending P242 million for a detailed study on how public transport in four provinces in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao can be improved.

In a request for expression of interest, the DOTr announced that it is hiring consultancy services for the conduct of pre-investment studies for mass transit upgrades in the regions.

The DOTr is bidding out consultancy deals for the metro Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, La Union and Zamboanga public transport systems.

The DOTr is willing to invest P61.92 for Bohol, P61.23 million for Cagayan de Oro, P59.12 million for La Union and P60.04 million for Zamboanga transport projects.

Interested parties may obtain eligibility documents from the DOTr until June 24.

The agency will shortlist eligible participants who can join the bidding.

Once the contracts are awarded, the DOTr will give winning bidders a maximum of 240 days to finish their pre-investment studies.

The DOTr is committed to developing transport infrastructure for the benefit of commuters.

The agency has started building bus rapid transit systems in metro Cebu and Davao, borrowing a page from the playbook of the EDSA busway.

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit System will span 13.18 kilometers with 17 stops around Cebu.

The project seeks to set up a dedicated bus service for ease of travel across the province.

Meanwhile, the Davao Transport Modernization Project will build more than 600 kilometers of road networks within Davao and nearby towns.

Once completed, thousands of public buses are expected to benefit from the project and traffic flow will be smooth, the DOTr said.

