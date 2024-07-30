The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is looking to provide funding support for railways and road decongestion projects in the country.

'We are very keen and enthusiastic not to maintain but to expand our cooperation with the Philippines as the most reliable or closest partner,' JICA Philippines chief representative Takema Sakamoto told reporters in a chance interview.

While JICA has already signed loan agreements for railway projects in the country, he said the agency is keen to provide further funding support in this space.

'Because of the size, the big size of the project, they may need further financial intervention from my side. In such a case, of course, we are very happy to consider further cooperation,' he said.

Last March, JICA signed a loan agreement with the Philippine government amounting to ¥150 billion for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway project.

JICA is also providing funding for the construction of the North South Commuter Railway from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba in Laguna.

Aside from railways, Sakamoto said JICA is also interested in providing support for projects aimed at decongesting roads.

'Manila's road condition might be a very important challenge we have to tackle. So in this case, we are very keen to consult with the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) and DOTr (Department of Transportation) as well,' he said.

He said he recently signed a technical cooperation with DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista for public utility vehicle management.

JICA is also set to hold further discussions for the formulation of a new technical cooperation with the MMDA for an intelligent transport system.

Sakamoto said JICA is also looking to provide support to building the capacity of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration given the need to monitor the weather, the volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes.

He said JICA signed loans with the Philippine government amounting to around $3 billion in the last fiscal year.

