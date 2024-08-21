Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir has met with the Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Oka Hiroshi to probe cooperation opportunities in the sectors of industry and transport, as per a statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the possibility of extending the first phase of Cairo Metro Line 4 for 4.5 kilometers south of the Sixth of October City.

The meeting also tackled ways to enhance collaboration with Japanese companies to localize manufacturing in various sectors to meet domestic demand.

