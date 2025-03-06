Egypt's economy is expected to grow by 4% by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 and by 4.5% in the next FY, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said in an interview with Richard Quest on CNN.

Al-Mashat highlighted that the Egyptian economy has become more stable and predictable despite the challenges posed by global protectionist trade policies.

She added that the government continues to implement structural reforms to drive economic sustainability and boost Egypt's competitiveness as a regional export hub to Europe.

The state has an industrial base with many essential products, including cement, steel, plastics, and processed foods, which supports manufacturing value chains, Al-Mashat noted.

The minister outlined Egypt's economic vision to shift from non-tradable to tradable sectors, enhancing value and fostering the state’s position in global markets.

As for regional cooperation, Al-Mashat pointed out that joint economic committees with Jordan, Iraq, and other countries improve economic integration.

She mentioned key projects, such as the electricity interconnection between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which contributes to integrating energy networks with the Gulf countries.

