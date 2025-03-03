The Egyptian government, in its ongoing efforts to expand exports to European and global markets and strengthen the national economy, has launched a Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) shipping line between Damietta Port and Italy’s Trieste Port. The first voyage of this initiative set sail on 28 November.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Transport urged key stakeholders—including the Federation of Egyptian Industries, the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, export council leaders, as well as exporters, importers, and businesspeople—to capitalize on the benefits of the Ro-Ro shipping line. This route is particularly advantageous for transporting perishable agricultural produce, vegetables, and various Egyptian products to Italy and the wider European market using refrigerated and dry trucks.

Positioned as a green corridor between Egypt and Italy, the Ro-Ro shipping line is expected to reduce shipping costs and transit times while reinforcing Egypt’s role as a central logistics hub connecting Europe and Africa. Additionally, it aims to bolster trade opportunities, increase exports of industrial and agricultural goods, and improve market accessibility for Egyptian products in Europe. The initiative is also projected to create over 2,000 job opportunities for Egyptian drivers and generate employment for administrative staff in transport and shipping companies as well as maritime agents.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to providing financial and operational incentives for businesses utilizing the shipping line. Port fees have been significantly reduced from $26,050 to $3,250 per trip—an 88% discount. Furthermore, a 35,000-square-meter area has been allocated to support the project, complete with essential service connections. To facilitate seamless customs procedures, the Damietta Port Authority has issued a government guarantee letter to Egyptian Customs, while the Ministry of Finance has provided an X-ray inspection device for the initiative.

To enhance digital integration between the two ports, the Damietta Port Authority has developed applications that synchronize with the Italian port community platform. A dedicated digital platform has also been established to process truck data from the Italian port system, including cargo type, weight, and shipper details. Additionally, Egyptian and Italian customs authorities have linked their systems to streamline document exchanges, such as health and food safety certificates, using standardized international formats approved by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Mobile applications featuring RFID technology have also been implemented to verify electronic seals and detect any tampering.

Further strengthening customs cooperation between Egypt and Italy, a European Union grant has been secured to support a twinning program between the two countries’ customs authorities. As part of this collaboration, a customs directive has been issued for the Ro-Ro shipping line, and electronic seals with alarm systems have been introduced to monitor unauthorized access and fluctuations in temperature and humidity—ensuring cargo security and facilitating expedited customs clearance.

In alignment with these efforts, Damietta Port has been added to Ministerial Decree No. 682/2007, which designates specialized customs committees for clearing fabrics and textile products. This addition, alongside existing customs hubs in Alexandria, Port Said, Sokhna, and Cairo Airport, is expected to enhance the economic efficiency of the Ro-Ro shipping line’s operations.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt