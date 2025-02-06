PHOTO
Egypt will receive a €1.4 million ($1.45 million) grant from Spain to finance the preliminary feasibility study for the Cairo Metro Line 1 extension.
The expansion will be from New Marg to Shebin Al-Qanater, Egypt Today newspaper reported.
The feasibility study will be conducted by Madrid-based consulting and engineering services firm, Typsa, in collaboration with the state-run National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), and is expected to be completed within eight months, the report added
