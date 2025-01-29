Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Eng Kamel El Wazir in Cairo.

They discussed cooperation in transportation and ports and ways to take them to broader horizons, particularly regarding eco-friendly transportation technologies, and the logistic services.

