Arab Finance: An Elsewedy Electric subsidiary has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Hungary’s largest combined cycle power plant, as per a disclosure.

The subsidiary is expected to handle engineering works and supplies estimated at 50% of the project's total value of €700 million.

