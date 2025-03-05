Tunis: President Kais Saied emphasised the necessity of restoring the production pace of the phosphate sector and finding a permanent solution for the phosphogypsum in Gabes.

This came during a meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mines, Fatma Thabet Chiboub, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The Head of State stressed that this sector must not only regain its previous production levels but exceed them, while ensuring the full rights of workers and taking into account the challenging working conditions in the mining sector.

He also highlighted the need to rebuild several public facilities that once existed but have since deteriorated or disappeared.

Additionally, the President of the Republic underscored the importance of developing a new strategy for washing phosphate using treated wastewater instead of potable water, as well as finding a definitive solution for the phosphogypsum issue in Gabes.

He pointed out the possibility of utilising this byproduct without any negative environmental impact.

In this context, he recalled studies conducted over a decade ago by engineers and specialists in Gabes, which scientifically demonstrated the feasibility and safety of this approach.

On another note, the President instructed officials to expedite finding a permanent solution for the Mezzouna plant in Sidi Bouzid, which is part of the Gafsa Chemical Group.

He also called for holding those responsible for its closure and the resulting loss of jobs fully accountable.

