Arab Finance: Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held a series of meetings with global mining companies in Canada, Australia, Poland, and the US.

On the sidelines of his participation in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Badawi discussed investment opportunities with Lotus Gold and BHP.

He met with Mike Silver, CEO of Canada's Lotus Gold, and Omar Nasser, the company's Managing Director, to discuss the company's activities in Egypt and its future expansion plans in the mining sector.

Likewise, Badawi and Tim O'Connor, Group Exploration Officer at BHP, explored cooperation opportunities in the domain of mineral exploration in Egypt.

The minister highlighted Egypt's potential in mineral resources, reflecting promising opportunities for the company, such as iron ore, copper, gold, and potash, as well as critical minerals to support the energy transition.

In his talks with Klaudia Baszniak-Kozlowska, Vice Director of the International Assets Projects Development Department at KGHM Polska Miedz S.A, the minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and the Polish mining company.

They also touched upon leveraging the capabilities of KGHM as a leading producer of copper and silver, along with its extensive expertise in producing gold, molybdenum, and nickel through its operations across Europe, North America, and South America.

During the third meeting, Badawi and Bill Oplinger, CEO of Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), explored prospects of cooperation in the aluminum and value-added industries.

The minister stressed the promising geological potential that Egypt possesses in aluminum-bearing ores, such as kaolin and some aluminum-rich minerals.

He affirmed the Egyptian government's commitment to providing a competitive investment environment in the mining and mineral industries sector, which supports long-term partnerships and investment opportunities in key industries.