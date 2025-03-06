Tunis: Prime Minister Kamel Madouri chaired a small Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, at the Government Palace in Kasbah, to review the future programme for phosphate production, transport, and processing for the 2025-2030 period, as well as the current situation of the Tunisian Chemical Group and its work plan for the same period, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the strategic nature of the phosphate file and the need to work to promote the sector and strengthen its governance as a driver of development and a vital sector that contributes significantly to socio-economic development, improving the balance of payments, increasing exports and its direct impact on GDP.

In line with the directives of President Kais Saied, who has stressed the need to develop phosphate production as a national resource and a cornerstone of the national economy that must regain its role and position in supporting state revenues and wealth creation, the Prime Minister called for intensified and coordinated efforts among all stakeholders in the phosphate sector.

He urged innovative solutions to boost production rates, ensure sustainability, and strengthen governance to achieve the desired transformation. This includes increasing production capacity, processing, and exports, while investing in modern technology to enhance productivity, exploring new export markets, and prioritising environmental considerations.

The Prime Minister further stressed the urgency of accelerating the implementation of the objectives outlined in the phosphate production, transport, and processing programme for the 2025-2030 period.

He called for overcoming various production, processing, and transport challenges and finding swift and comprehensive solutions to restore sustainable operational efficiency. He also emphasised the need for a holistic approach that integrates economic, social, and environmental aspects to foster development in Gafsa's "Mining Basin" area and Gabes, while stimulating economic dynamics in other regions with phosphate production, processing, and transport facilities.

Towards producing 14 million tonnes of phosphate annually by 2030

The Minister of Industry, Mines, and Energy presented an overview of the plans and programmes involving different stakeholders in the phosphate sector, covering extraction, processing, transport, industrial water supply, and necessary materials to implement the 2025-2030 phosphate production and processing plan.

The presentation outlined the expected outcomes of the programme, including a phased increase in phosphate production over the next five years, aiming to reach 14 million tonnes annually by the end of 2030.

It also detailed the logistical requirements and necessary resources for production transport and processing, water resource governance, and ensuring decent working conditions in all facilities operating in the Mining Basin and Gabes.

Increasing Tunisian Chemical Group's operational capacity to 80% by 2028

In the second part of the meeting, discussions focused on the current state of the Tunisian Chemical Group and its 2025-2030 work plan, along with various solutions and proposals to improve its performance as a key pillar of the national economy.

The group's strategy for this period aims to increase factory activity rates to 80% of their designed capacity by 2028.

Following deliberations, the meeting approved a series of decisions, including:

Approving the initial phosphate production, transport, and processing programme for 2025-2030 and the establishment of a permanent monitoring mechanism for its implementation.

Upgrading sulfuric acid units and enhancing their readiness, alongside implementing a maintenance programme for heavy machinery and trucks.

Establishing an industrial unit in Skhira for the production of finely ground single superphosphate and granulated calcium phosphate, with an annual capacity of 250,000 tonnes.

Creating an industrial unit in Skhira for purified phosphoric acid production, with an annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes.

Setting up a cadmium removal unit in M'dhilla to purify phosphoric acid, with an annual capacity of 180,000 tonnes.

Providing financial support to the Tunisian Chemical Group for the remaining components of the Mdhilla 2 project.

Developing pilot units in Gabès for green ammonia production and in Skhira and M'dhilla for phosphoric acid and granulated phosphate fertiliser production.

Implementing units to repurpose fluoride emissions at phosphoric acid production plants in Gabes, Skhira, and M'dhilla.

Setting up treatment stations for emissions from phosphoric acid production units in Gabès, Skhira, and Mdhilla to improve environmental conditions.

Removing phosphogypsum from the hazardous waste list and classifying it as a productive material to be used under regulated conditions in various fields.

Exempting the Tunisian Chemical Group from VAT on inputs for locally supplied fertilisers.

