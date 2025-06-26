Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt declined on Wednesday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,337.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,365.75 for selling during the mid-session, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also retreated to EGP 4,892.5 for buying and EGP 4,918.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold dropped to EGP 4,670 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,695 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price registered EGP 4,002.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,024.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 37,360 for purchasing and EGP 37,560 for selling.