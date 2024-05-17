LONDON - Investors poured money into stocks and bonds in the week to Wednesday, favouring laggards such as utilities, but pulling money from pricier parts of the market such as technology stocks, BofA research showed on Friday.

Equity funds saw $11.9 billion in inflows, while bond funds drew in $11.7 billion, BofA said citing data from EPFR.

Within fixed income, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) saw outflows of $700 million, the most in nine weeks.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer inflation moderated in line with expectations in April, offering investors confidence that a recent pickup in fuel prices has not translated into an overall rise in consumer price pressures that could delay much-anticipated rate cuts.

