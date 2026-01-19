SUDO, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with competencies in DevOps, Migration, Modernization, and AI/ML solutions, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 supporting national goals around technology innovation, economic diversification, and large-scale digital capability building.

As part of the SCA, SUDO will work with AWS to help customers accelerate their cloud adoption journeys, modernize legacy systems, and build secure, scalable digital platforms powered by AWS’s regional infrastructure. SUDO will support public and private sector entities to adopt cloud and AI faster, reduce technical debt, and strengthen their digital foundations in line with the Kingdom’s transformation priorities.

“Deepening our collaboration with AWS allows us to significantly expand the strategic support we provide to public and private sector entities across the Saudi Arabia,” said Hameedullah Khan, CEO of SUDO. “Together, we will help organizations adopt cloud, scale AI driven innovation, transform core processes securely, and accelerate their digital ambitions.”

“We’re excited to see SUDO deepen its collaboration with AWS as a Region Launch Partner in the Kingdom” said Asif Ali, Director of Information Technology Ahmed A. Abed Trading Company (AAAbed). “

This collaboration underscores the value of SUDO and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information please visit: https://sudoconsultants.com

About SUDO

An AWS Premier Partner enabling organizations across the Middle East to migrate, modernize, and innovate on the cloud. Specializing in cloud transformation, DevOps, and AI solutions built on AWS, SUDO supports enterprises and government entities through end-to-end cloud adoption, from strategy to implementation and ongoing managed services. With deep regional expertise and a strong engineering backbone, their team of certified experts helps organizations accelerate growth, reduce complexity, and unlock the full value of AWS technologies.