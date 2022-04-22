The donation is part of Landmark Group’s commitment to support and empower communities across the region.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – STYLI, Landmark Group’s online-only fast fashion brand, has successfully raised over SAR 100,000 for Children with Disability Association (CDA) to support children across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and make a significant difference to their lives.

The funds were handed over at a recent ceremony held at the association in the presence of Menon Unnikrishnan, General Manager of STYLI and Dr. Ahmad Tamimi, Executive Director of the Children with Disabilites Association.

With a growing importance of addressing disabilities across the Kingdom, STYLI’s donation is part of its commitment to support humanitarian organisations in Saudi Arabia to improve the lives of thousands of children.

Commenting on the partnership, Menon Unnikrishnan, General Manager of STYLI, said: “We are immensely proud of this achievement and to be able to make our contribution towards improving the lives of disabled children and the wider community in the Kingdom. Our philanthropic efforts were made possible by the generous donations of STYLI customers. Our partnership with CDA is in line with STYLI’s CSR efforts in the Kingdom and we will continue to support the CDA and other similar organizations that contribute to the well-being and social welfare of Saudi citizens.”

During the visit, an agreement was signed to support CDA with donations and clothes during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Ahmad Tamimi, Executive Director of the Children with Disabilities Association (CDA) said: “As an entity working to maximize the quality of life through rehabilitation and education for disabled children in Saudi Arabia, such partnerships provide a significant relief to our cause, helping us continue to aid approximately 4,000 children in our care in the Kingdom. We look forward to continue working with STYLI by thanking them and their customers for the generosity they have shown.”

The partnership between CDA & STYLI is part of Landmark Group’s commitment to enrich and empower communities across the GCC and initiating a positive change for societies.

-Ends-

About Landmark Group

Landmark Group, Middle East’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, was launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1994. Since its inception, the Group and its brands have created exceptional value for communities across the region, with its presence in GCC, India and now in Southeast Asia as well.

Landmark Arabia’s retail offerings include more than 10 homegrown brands such as STYLI, Centrepoint, Babyshop, SHOEMART, Lifestyle, Splash, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Shoexpress, and hospitality brands like Fitness First, Zafran etc - all of which are household names in Saudi Arabia. Along with own brands, Landmark Group also franchises international brands such as Ecco, Steve Maiden, Adidas, Carpisa and Nandos among other global brands in the region.

Landmark Arabia currently operates over 650 stores spanning more than 9 million sq ft of retail space and employs over 10,300 staff members, with over 6,800 Saudi employees.

The Group is proud of having one of the largest loyalty programs “SHUKRAN” in the Kingdom with over 10 million members.

The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities. As a high-volume retailer, the Group also operates the MENA region’s largest privately-owned logistics and distribution hub.

About Children with Disabilities Association (CDA)

Having begun their journey in 1982, the Children with Disabilities Association (CDA) a nonprofitable organization is now one of the largest child rehabilitation institutions in the region, providing care and support through rehabilitation and education to disabled children from birth until 12 years old – across 11 branches supported by a community of 4,900 members.