More than 50 students pursuing their engineering degrees at Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, completed internships at leading organizations in the country and around the region during summer 2022.

This opportunity allowed the students to get a first-hand experience of how a company works on a day-to-day basis.

Some of the organizations that hosted Texas A&M at Qatar interns include Schlumberger, North Oil Company (NOC), Facilities Management and Maintenance Company (FMM), Hassad Food, Ooredoo, Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO), Siemens Energy, Xylem Qatar within the country and The Solar Company in Egypt and Turkish Aerospace Academy in Turkey.

The Texas A&M at Qatar interns said that being mentored by experts from the industry was an enlightening experience.

Talking about his internship at the Turkish Aerospace Academy, Yousuf Darwish, a mechanical engineering student, said, “My experience at Turkish Aerospace was very enriching. It was interesting to see the different kinds of helicopters, fighter jets and drones. We had the chance to work with a dedicated group of engineers in the additive manufacturing department where we learned a lot. I had the chance to learn Turkish and learn a lot about the Turkish culture. Overall it was a very fulfilling experience.”

Faisal Ashour, a chemical engineering student said, “This summer, I had a fulfilling six-week internship at NOC, where I learned about the oil and gas industry and the Al Shaheen field, which produces approximately 45 percent of Qatar’s oil production. I interned as a process engineer with an amazing team, where I used many of my chemical engineering skills and knowledge from Texas A&M at Qatar on the upstream processes of NOC’s offshore platforms. The tasks I was assigned to created and developed crucial process engineering skills that have advanced my growth as a chemical engineer”.”

Schlumberger welcomed 12 students this summer — the largest cohort of Texas A&M at Qatar interns placed in an organization this internship season.

Farah Shabbir, an electrical engineering student, said, “Interning at Schlumberger gives an insight into how the industry works. It makes you realize how much effort every employee puts in every day. I was also thrilled to see many Texas A&M at Qatar alumni working there. You feel proud seeing one of your own there, and it feels comforting to have a few familiar faces in that community.”

Zaina Aloudeh, a petroleum engineering student, said, “The phenomenal mentorship and support I got from my supervisors and team at Schlumberger has helped me understand how the organization works, and how I can contribute when I join the work force.”

According to Daniel Vemagiri Marbaniang, talent acquisition manager - Qatar at Schlumberger, the students from Texas A&M at Qatar were equipped to work efficiently and contribute right from the first day. He said, “At Schlumberger, we are helping unlock energy for the benefit of all. This can only be achieved through innovative ideas and fresh perspectives from bright and inquisitive minds. This mindset is exemplified in the brilliant students of Texas A&M Qatar in both the junior students, who successfully completed an internship with us, as well as the batch of recent graduates who are starting their dynamic careers in Schlumberger. Our people have always been our greatest asset and we are excited to see that the future of energy is in great hands.”

Apart from putting their engineering knowledge into practice, students explored challenging work practices, taking ownership and responsibility of tasks, enhancing interpersonal skills and working independently as part of a team. They received specific job-related training and were exposed to diverse environments and work cultures.

Dr. Hassan S. Bazzi, senior associate dean for research and advancement at Texas A&M University at Qatar said, “We are committed towards developing engineering leaders who can have a direct positive impact on the country. These internships give us the opportunity to showcase the high quality of students enrolled at Texas A&M at Qatar, thus giving potential employers a glimpse of what to expect. It gives our students a valuable opportunity to get a first-hand experience of what being an engineer in the field is like, and it provides additional engineering resources for the organizations where our students intern. We are proud to partner with many of the leading companies in Qatar for our internship program.”