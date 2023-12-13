Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) hosted a series of 14 high-profile conferences during the COP28 in Dubai. This remarkable endeavor, organized by the Environment Centre of its Research Institute, convened from the 3rd to the 12th of December. The agenda spanned an array of critical themes encompassing climate change, sustainability, environmental stewardship, and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The conferences were slated across three distinct pavilions at COP28. With the invaluable support of HE Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of Expo City Dubai Authority, and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the University led a compelling line-up of 9 conferences at the Expo City Dubai (ECD) Pavilion, strategically aligned with the COP28 Presidency's pivotal agenda.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) hosted four conferences and the SUAD Youth Cop Ceremony at the Greening Education Hub Pavilion. Alongside these events, a dedicated recruitment booth was providing a platform for SUAD's recruitment team to interact with prospective students keen on exploring SUAD's diverse educational offerings, with a particular emphasis on programs dedicated to the environment.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, SUAD organised the Youth Challenge centered on Transformative Government Projects for Natural Disasters at the Youth Hub. This engaging challenge invited students from various universities in the UAE - Ajman University, NYUAD, Zayed University, Manipal Academy for Higher Education Dubai, Higher Colleges of Technology, Herriot-Watt University, and the American University of Sharjah - to tackle climate change issues, offering a timely platform for innovative discussions and solutions.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, known for integrating student research into its educational framework and fostering an environment that encourages critical thinking, debate, and the exchange of diverse perspectives, organised the SUAD Youth COP Ceremony on the 8th of December, at the Greening Education Hub, with the presence of Her Excellency Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of Expo City Dubai Authority and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and in the presence of Her Excellency Mahra AlMutaiwei, Director of the Regional Center for Educational Planning (RCEP), UNESCO. This ceremony followed the invitation extended to the SUAD Youth COP organizing team to participate in COY18 on the 28th of November, where they unveiled the 2023 edition and called for applications for the upcoming 2024 edition. The participation at COY18 and the Ceremony at COP28 marked the successful achievement of a 6-month competition and Mock negotiation of the COP28.

As part of the COP28 programme, the University launched the SUAD Institute for Oceans, during a conference on Oceans, held at the Expo City Dubai, with high profile speakers Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Director of the Institute for Oceans at Sorbonne Université and former Chief of the French Navy, Hervé Claustre, Oceanographer, director of research, Villefranche-sur-mer marine station (Sorbonne University - CNRS) and Colomban de Vargas, Director of the research federation GOSEE in Marine ecology, Roscoff marine station (Sorbonne University - CNRS). On this occasion and while visiting COP28, The French Minister of Ecological Transition, Mr Christophe Béchu extended his support to the new Sorbonne Abu Dhabi Institute for Oceans and stressed that “it is a project of prime importance to better monitor oceans and biodiversity in the region.”.

This COP28 programme responds to the will of SUAD’s new leadership to foster partnerships that align with the mission of the University to contribute to the knowledge economy of the country and the region and educate the next generation of leaders and thinkers. This programme is an integral part of SUAD's research strategy, founded on the commitment to building research capacity through integration and development with international teams. It acts as a platform to disseminate knowledge, and excellent research, globally recognized, contributing to providing evidence-based solutions and recommendations to global leaders on pressing environmental issues.

The events featured established researchers, experts and professionals, acclaimed for their innovative research or professional approach in their fields. Thanks to its multidisciplinary education and research approach, SUAD presented at COP28 a unique proposal aiming to discuss the ubiquitous nature of sustainability and environment through the various disciplines of Law, Sciences, Mathematics, Geography and Urban Planning, Digital Technologies, Archival Science, Art History and Marketing, amongst others.

Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi stated: “We are excited to have hosted these conferences at COP28. Climate change is a global issue that requires collaboration and innovative solutions. We are committed to contributing to this dialogue through our research and academic expertise. We believe our participation in COP28 will further strengthen our position as a leading institution for research and education in the UAE."

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's participation in COP28 reflects its dedication to advancing knowledge and contributing to global initiatives. The university's Research Institute, particularly its Environment Centre and its newly announced Institute for Oceans, stand at the forefront of research-driven solutions for a sustainable future.

For more information about SUAD's research institutes, please visit our website at www.sorbonne.ae.