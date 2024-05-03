The UAE is generally blessed with a stable weather and constant sunshine. There are, however, occasional adverse weather conditions – such as storms, heavy rainfall, fog, dust storms, and gusty winds – that pose risks to people and property.

Being prepared therefore is critical and key to mitigating any hazards. To keep residents and visitors aware, the Dubai Media Office and local authorities on Thursday issued a comprehensive advisory for everyone to stay safe and secure.

By following these simple guidelines and practical tips, they can protect themselves and others – whether they’re at home, work or on the road – from natural calamities. Below are also important numbers to call for immediate assistance.

Take note of these tips, keep them handy and stay safe:

Rainwater has entered the house, and water level is rising. What should you do?

First thing: Don’t panic. Quickly disconnect your home’s main electrical panel and move to the highest, safest spot.

Call DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) at 991, and contact Dubai Police Operations at 999.

What to do when water has flooded the house and it's no longer safe to stay?

Scan your home and keep electrical tools and appliances away from water and immediately disconnect/unplug unnecessary appliances.

Immediately prepare for evacuation and make sure to disconnect all electrical appliances and power sources.

Contact the police on the emergency number 999 for assistance, and they will dispatch a team to aid you in the evacuation process.

Contact Dubai Municipality on WhatsApp at +971800900 for water pumping service.

The elevator I’m in has stopped due to a power outage. What should I do?

Stay calm and immediately call Dubai Police at 999.

What to do when electricity is cut off?

If the electricity is disconnected from the main control panel or power source, do not attempt to restore it.

Immediately contact Dewa on 991 and they will send a specialised team to assist you.

There has been an electrical incident in my house, what can I do?

Avoid tampering with any wires. Keep all family members in a secure location and refrain from attempting to restore power.

Dial 997, and a team will be dispatched to address the situation.

How to report dense smoke rising from a building?

Please dial 997 (Dubai Civil Defence) to report the incident. A team will be promptly dispatched to handle the situation.

There is smoke coming from the electrical generator in my house, what should be done?

For your safety, please stay in a secure location outside the house. Call 997 for urgent assistance.

There is a fire in my house, what should I do?

Everyone should evacuate the house immediately. Dial 997, and a team will be dispatched to address the situation.

What to do when on the road?

Only drive if safe to do so. Postpone any journey that is not essential until the heavy wind subsides.

When it is really important to be on the road, first ensure tires and windscreen wipers are in good condition. Reduce speed. Do not drive close to other cars, and increase the braking distance. Pull over in a safe place if visibility becomes very poor, until it improves

Always remember: It is always important to have a safety plan.

