Solico Group, one of the Middle East’s most established food manufacturers, is placing UAE-based manufacturing at the centre of the regional food security conversation at Gulfood 2026 (Hall 4, Stand B4-60), Dubai World Trade Centre. Through its AED 130 million SoFood Dubai factory, now live and in production, the Group is demonstrating how locally anchored production is reshaping regional food security by reducing reliance on import-led supply chains and building long-term manufacturing resilience in the UAE.

That strategy is underpinned by SoFood Dubai’s fully operational production hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone, now producing up to 40 tons per day. Designed with a modular, export-ready architecture, the facility enables rapid category expansion while strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and supporting reliable supply to regional and international markets.

This manufacturing-led approach directly supports the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 by localising critical food production, shortening supply chains, and reducing exposure to external market volatility. It also aligns with the Dubai Industrial Strategy and the Made in UAE programme, reinforcing the role of advanced food manufacturing as a pillar of long-term economic and food security resilience.

At Gulfood, Solico is showcasing a curated selection from its multi-category portfolio spanning dairy, ice cream, meat, beverages, ready meals, ready-to-eat products, sports nutrition, baby food, and health-focused offerings. With more than 2,000 SKUs across its global operations, the Group’s presence underscores its ability to support food security not only through scale, but through precision, quality, and category depth.

A cornerstone of Solico’s manufacturing capability is its Milk Refinery, the first of its kind in Asia, now integrated into the Group’s UAE ecosystem. The facility enables high-precision nutrition innovation, supports waste reduction, and enhances production efficiency, contributing to consistent supply across essential food categories including infant nutrition and specialised dietary products.

Solico is also highlighting UAE-based production of Pemina meats, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening local protein manufacturing as part of a broader food security framework focused on localisation, resilience, and export-ready standards.

At the Solico stand, visitors are experiencing live food preparation, chef-led tastings, and technical demonstrations designed to show manufacturing capability in action. Buyer and partner discussions are centred on regional supply stability, export partnerships, and long-term manufacturing collaboration.

Commenting on the Group’s participation, Mr. Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman, Solico Group, said: “Food security cannot rely on trading alone. It is built through manufacturing capability, localisation, and long-term investment. By producing in the UAE, at scale and with flexibility, we are contributing to the country’s food security vision while serving the wider region from within it. After 50 years in food production, we see this as a responsibility as much as a strategy.”

With operations spanning 16 factories and a workforce of more than 25,000 globally, Solico Group’s presence at Gulfood 2026 is a clear statement: food security in the region will be shaped by manufacturers who commit locally, build resilient infrastructure, and think beyond short-term supply.

About SoFood

SoFood FZCO, started its activity in 2026 by Solico Group, is a UAE-based food manufacturing company located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone. Combining European engineering with over 50 years of Solico expertise, SoFood supports the UAE’s food-security vision through high-quality, sustainable production serving the GCC and global markets. With an annual turnover exceeding $1 billion, Solico Group operates 16 factories and employs over 25,000 people across regional markets. The establishment of SoFood enhances Solico’s sourcing, processing and export capacity and positions Dubai as the Group’s international base for future growth.

About Solico Group

Solico Group, founded in 1971, is a pioneering food company that blends innovation with heart. With 16 factories, 25,000 employees, companies in different countries and over USD 1 billion in annual turnover, Solico, home to brands like Kalleh, Kalleh Pro, Majan, Pemina, Shams, Sorbon, and Kuchin, creates healthy, high-quality foods that nourish people and connect cultures worldwide.