Muscat: Expanding its card portfolio to offer convenient payment solutions, Sohar Islamic, Sohar International’s Islamic Window, has unveiled three new credit cards in the Signature, Platinum, and Gold categories. These Sharia-compliant cards combine exceptional benefits in travel, wellness, and lifestyle, catering to the growing desire for exclusive services, elevated experiences, and unique products. With the newly launched propositions, customers can now enjoy flexible spending management and secure payments through the convenient contactless tap and go feature. Furthermore, customers have the option to link their new Sohar Islamic credit cards to Samsung Wallet, enabling seamless digital transactions through Samsung Pay across a range of Samsung smart devices.

Commenting on the launch of the new credit cards, Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International said, “As a customer-centric bank, Sohar Islamic is deeply inclined toward introducing innovative propositions that add value to the lives of its customers. Our specially curated new Sharia-compliant credit cards will go beyond empowering our customers with more financial flexibility and freedom – cardholders will also benefit from a seamless user experience, enhanced security, and abundant rewards.”

With these credit cards, cardholders can take advantage of multiple payment options based on their financial preferences. They can either pay in full or opt for partial or minimum payments. Meanwhile, the generous rewards program ensures that the bank’s credit cardholders also enjoy attractive benefits such as loyalty points and exclusive discounts at partner merchants. With this, the bank places increased emphasis on parameters that are most valued.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi added, “At Sohar Islamic, we constantly strive to offer customers tailor-made solutions and custom-built experiences when it comes to their banking services. The three credit cards represent a full range of options for our customers giving them the liberty to choose one that best fits their lifestyle needs.”

Sohar Islamic has seamlessly integrated the new credit cards with the Sohar Islamic user-friendly mobile banking app. This integration allows customers to conveniently manage their card activities, make payments, and track their rewards from wherever they are. Furthermore, Sohar Islamic has also equipped the cards with advanced security features as customer data protection and upholding the highest standards of security in transactions remain a top priority for the bank.

In terms of benefits, while Sohar Islamic’s Gold credit card offers Visa Global Emergency Assistance Services, Travel Assistance, and the freedom to choose from a network of 1.9 million ATMs, the Signature credit card comes with advantages such as complimentary access to over 1000 airport lounges globally, Travel Insurance, and Visa Signature Concierge. The Platinum credit card, apart from Global Emergency Assistance and Premium Insurance benefits, also offers cardholders complimentary 2,000 reward points, cash back rewards, and an extended warranty for specific purchases.

Sohar Islamic will continue to introduce market-leading products and services that, apart from addressing the dynamic needs of individuals, also contribute to the growth of the Islamic finance industry as a whole while also ensuring that the new credit cards strongly adhere to the principles of Islamic banking.

