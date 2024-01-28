Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to socio-economic development, Sohar International has announced its collaboration with Oman InFocus to sponsor a groundbreaking documentary. The documentary will feature a new 3-part series titled "ARABIA UNTAMED," aiming to showcase Arabia's deserts and explore the past through rare archives, local folklore, and bold expeditions. The series will capture the present with contemporary adventurers, ecologists, and unique wildlife, finally glimpsing the future. Signing the agreement on behalf of Sohar International was Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, with Oman InFocus represented by Ms. Maisa Al Hooti, Managing Director of Oman InFocus.

Elaborating on Sohar International’s commitment to the nation, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International commented, “At Sohar International, it is within our strategic outlook to sponsor initiatives that promote environmental sustainability and place this beautiful nation on the international world map for wildlife tourism and conservation efforts. With international expertise and a local flavor, the potential outcome of this initiative will not only showcase the diverse abundant wildlife Oman has to offer but will also provide an avenue for young Omanis to pursue their passions in exploration, filmmaking, conservation, and beyond, thereby providing economic impetus to the country.”

The final films will take viewers on an epic journey of discovery, blending history, culture, and nature, and are expected to be completed in 2025. Packed with impressive wildlife footage, it aims to offer the audience an extraordinary exploration of the Sultanate's fascinating scenery.

Commenting on the project and the association with Sohar International, Ms. Maisa Al Hooti, Managing Director of Oman InFocus, highlighted the importance of collaboration with renowned international channels and the support of both government and private institutions. “A project of this scale could once again not be achieved without the support demonstrated by the Omani government and leading institutions like Sohar International. They have placed immense faith in our capabilities and mirror our vision, values and passion towards the Omani culture and environment. A unique initiative in itself, ‘Arabia Untamed’ will help people from all over the world learn more about Oman’s heritage and culture, its diverse wildlife and the marine-rich oceans that provide a sanctuary for aquatic life."

Sohar International has sponsored several initiatives that promote the Sultanate on the world tourism map, including its sponsorship of the documentary series initiated by Oman InFocus under the title “Not Discovered Yet” in the year 2021. The series covered 12 landmark tourist destinations and encompassed a one-hour documentary, “The Shoreline of Oman”, and a Blue Chip two-part documentary series called “Wild Oman”. These documentaries captured the essence of Oman’s beaches, rare land and marine wildlife, taking the audience on an extraordinary exploration of all corners of this fascinating country, from the top of the desolate escarpment to the bottom of some of the world’s richest seas.

Sohar International is proud to contribute to this significant initiative, combining international expertise with a local touch to elevate Oman’s wildlife and natural wonders. This effort aims to promote sustainable tourism and conservation for generations to come.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com