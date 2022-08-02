Dubai, UAE: Siam Paragon is an ultimate lifestyle destination in Thailand. With Thailand re-opening its doors to the world in recent months, it is better now than ever to plan a trip to this majestic Asian nation. Located in the heart of Bangkok, this unrivalled shopping mall is a must visit locale in the Land of Smiles. The mall features extensive shopping options including the world’s most luxury fashion outlets, top quality food vendors, amazing attractions, and convenient accommodation choices in Siam Kempinski.

Offering many services for UAE residents including prayers rooms, free WIFI throughout the whole mall, and a superb tourist card that gives guests incredible discount in several outlets, it really has it all for tourists to Thailand’s capital. The mall has gathered stores, places of entertainment, tourist check-ins, as well as world-class restaurants into one location, delivering unique experiences. Siam Paragon also includes the lavish Dii Aesthetics, the biggest aquarium on the Southeast Asian mainland in SEALIFE Bangkok, a range of local and international culinary options from popular street food to Michelin Star quality, and a whole host of high-quality shopping choices.

Siam Paragon has recently been recognised for its brilliance as a luxury lifestyle destination by receiving some highly coveted awards. The superb mall was the recipients of multiple awards within the last year including “Best Luxury Mall 2022”, “TripAdvisor’s Traveler Choice 2022” and “Best SHA award” from the Thai government for their efforts during the pandemic, which really shows how it embodies the pinnacle of class for a lifestyle destination.

Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co. Ltd.recently announced, “All at Siam Paragon are delighted that Thailand is starting to re-open for tourists and we are so excited to welcome more visitors from the UAE through our doors. Our mall is simply unmissable when you visit Bangkok, and we are ready to welcome guests with the world-renowned Thai hospitality. We hope everyone will make Siam Paragon a must on their list of things to do for their next visit to Bangkok.”

Siam Paragon is conveniently located adjacent to Siam Kempinski, which gives visitors the added benefit of having a first-class accommodation option available right next door. Siam Kempinski offers guests a luxurious resort-like experience with direct access to the Siam Paragon shopping mall. The contemporary and stylish hotel offers multiple pools situated within landscaped grounds and boasts free WiFi, fine dining, and a world-class spa.

With so much to offer, Siam Paragon really is at the forefront when it comes to lifestyle destinations to visit in the Thai capital, Bangkok. The team from Siam Paragon also recently joined the Thai governance visiting Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in Thailand.

To welcome international guests to experience the remarkable Siam Paragon, visitors can grab a Tourist Card that entitles them to up to a 30% discount in the shopping complex from participating brands. Customers will also receive a 5% discount on regularly priced items in Paragon Department Store, Gourmet Market, and Siam Discovery’s Counter Brand. To complete the offering, guests also receive up to a 6% VAT refund on their purchases.