Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Shipsy, a leading global smart logistics management platform provider, recently announced that the company is among the key associate sponsors for Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, to be held in Riyadh from 4th-5th September.

Shipsy will leverage this opportunity to showcase how it's helping the region's supply chain stakeholders leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to drive business growth, reduce logistics costs, ensure resiliency and deliver delightful digital customer experiences.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, two of the most vibrant economies in the Middle East, are experiencing a surge in the growth of AI expenditure, with an anticipated CAGR of 29.7% between 2022-26, leading to total spending of $6.4 billion by 2026.

AI plays a pivotal role in building the foundation of autonomous supply chains. According to EY, by 2035, 45% of supply chains are expected to be mostly autonomous. In other words, supply chains will increasingly need to become self-operating and self-optimizing networks. Real-time data analysis, seamless stakeholder collaboration, and predictive and prescriptive intelligence are vital in building autonomous supply chains.

"Globally, the logistics industry is undergoing massive shifts. Food delivery aggregators are becoming logistics service providers (LSPs). 3PLs are increasingly partnering with more LSPs. Shippers are seeing value in using not theirs but LSP's technology. But at the core of this lies three vital objectives–cost optimization, delivery reliability and delightful customer experiences. This is where autonomous supply chains make a winning difference. It will empower retailers, LSPs and manufacturers in Saudi Arabia to reduce logistics costs, boost delivery efficiency, mitigate transportation risk mitigation, optimize resource and capacity utilization and provide superior customer experiences," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Fonder, Shipsy.

During Seamless, Shipsy will showcase its AI and predictive intelligence–powered logistics co-pilot LIA (Logistics Intelligent Assistant). LIA enables businesses to manage logistics incidents using predictive/prescriptive analytics proactively. It ensures informed decision-making using advanced analytics and automates rerouting and rider allocation processes for seamless delivery operations and superior delivery experiences.

Early this year, Shipsy announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to expedite Saudi Vision 2030. The MoU highlighted that Shipsy would offer its technology at a significant concession for all customers channeled through Monsha'at. The leading logistics SaaS provider also earmarked an investment worth USD 10 million over 5 years in the region to drive technology innovation, research, and development.

The Middle East is pivotal to Shipsy's growth story and success. The SaaS provider expects to clock a growth rate of more than 125% in the region. The Gulf has been instrumental in the company's growth trajectory, contributing 35% of overall revenue.

Seamless KSA 2023 offers an exceptional platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to converge and explore the latest advancements. Attendees can learn more about Shipsy's contributions to digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven logistics solutions by visiting booth no. AE 32 during the event.

