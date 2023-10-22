Doha, Qatar : Sharq Insurance, a premier insurance provider in Qatar and a fully owned subsidiary of Doha Bank, has announced its participation in The Big 5 Construct exhibition, the largest gathering for the construction industry in Qatar. The event is scheduled from 23rd to 25th October 2023 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC).

The Big 5 Construct exhibition, known for its extensive scale and influence, boasts 5000+ attendees, representation from 25+ countries, and showcases 250+ esteemed brands. The exhibition stands as a testament to Qatar's booming construction industry and provides a pivotal platform for industry leaders to converge, network, and innovate.

Sharq Insurance seizes this opportunity to showcase its vast spectrum of engineering insurance services, including Contractors All Risk, Erection All Risk, Contractors Plant and Machinery, Machinery Breakdown Insurance, and Electronic Equipment Insurance. Particularly, Sharq's Contractors All Risk policy is meticulously designed to offer comprehensive protection against potential damages, losses, and third-party claims linked to construction projects.

David Earl Cook, CEO of Sharq Insurance L.L.C, expressed his enthusiasm, "Participating in The Big 5 Construct exhibition underscores our dedication to serving the construction sector with top-notch insurance solutions. Our range of engineering and corporate insurance offerings cater to the diverse needs of industry players, ensuring maximum protection and peace of mind."

Furthermore, Sharq Insurance offers a wider range of corporate insurances, including Property, General Accident and Liability, Marine, Corporate Motor Insurance, and Medical Insurance, fortifying its position as a holistic insurance provider.

Sharq Insurance has recently won the "Leading Qatari Insurance Services Provider 2023" award of the International Business Magazine, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the insurance sector.

To learn more about Sharq Insurance and its comprehensive range of services, visit www.sharqinsurance.com.qa

About Sharq Insurance LLC

Sharq Insurance L.L.C, is a proud General Insurance Company, fully owned by Doha Bank QSC. It is based in Qatar & authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) to transact all classes of General Insurance business. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company with a BBB Rating by Standard & Poor's. Sharq Insurance L.L.C facilitates proactive management of general insurance risk protection to both commercial & personal lines clients with comprehensive insurance solutions providing seamless & hassle-free claims services. It offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional & international insurers & reinsurers helping customers manage each phase of the insurance life cycle swiftly & promptly.