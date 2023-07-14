Sharjah: Sharjah Taxi, reported exceptional results during the first half of 2023; the company has successfully transported more than 2.7 million passengers, catering to a daily average of 15,000 passengers.

The Eid al-Adha holiday statistics for the year 2023 have also yielded exceptional results; more than 102,000 passengers were transported, amounting to 17,000 passengers per day, with an increase of 14% on the daily average of the first half of 2023. The number of taxi users at Sharjah International Airport reached 23,476 passengers, with a daily average of 3,912 passengers during the Eid Al Adha period.

Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager of Osool Transport Solutions, said: "These figures reflect the public’s significant increase in demand for Sharjah Taxi services, demonstrating confidence in the quality of services provided across the Sharjah taxi fleet. We continue to strive for excellence in providing the Emirate with unmatched transport services, with the aim of achieving our vision by providing a distinctive transportation experience for our passengers.”

Al Kindi added that the Sharjah Taxi team is working diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers, and to provide the highest levels of comfort and well-being through high-quality services that comply with Sharjah Taxi's motto.

Sharjah Taxi seeks to transform 100% of its fleet into environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles that run on both fuel and electricity, in line with the directives of the Government of Sharjah, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the Emirate of Sharjah environmentally friendly and sustainable across all fields and sectors.

The Sharjah Taxi fleet includes 650 vehicles of various makes and models; all vehicles are equipped with reservation and distribution devices (IVD) to communicate with the Reservation and Distribution Center, which serves as a convenient and direct link between the Sharjah taxi reservation staff and passengers requesting rides.

Sharjah Taxi is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.