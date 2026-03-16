Freehold Ownership for All Arab Nationalities

Dubai – Al Junaidi Real Estate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai-based DXR Real Estate to oversee the marketing of the “Ti Villa” project, a residential development located in the Al Raqiba area of Sharjah. The project offers freehold ownership for all Arab nationalities and presents promising residential and investment opportunities in a strategic location close to Dubai.

The collaboration reflects the two companies’ commitment to strengthening professional partnerships within the real estate sector and leveraging specialized marketing expertise to present distinguished residential developments to the UAE and wider Gulf markets. Through this partnership, both parties aim to enhance the project’s market presence and reach a broader segment of investors and homebuyers.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both organizations. The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdulrahman Reda Al-Hajjar, General Manager of DXR Real Estate, and Mr. Hussein Ismail Al-Junaidi, Chairman of Al Junaidi Real Estate. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Chairman of Salem Ali Al Shamsi Real Estate, along with several executives and staff members from both companies, in an atmosphere reflecting the spirit of collaboration among institutions operating in the real estate sector and their commitment to developing high-quality projects that meet market expectations.

This partnership reflects Al Junaidi Real Estate’s strategy of collaborating with partners who possess strong expertise in real estate marketing. DXR Real Estate brings extensive professional experience in managing marketing campaigns for real estate developments and providing specialized marketing consultancy, as well as the ability to connect with a wide range of investors and clients across the market.

Through this cooperation, the two companies aim to position the Ti Villa project as a distinctive residential community combining a strategic location, contemporary architectural design, and strong investment value. The project’s freehold ownership for all Arab nationalities further enhances its appeal to investors from across the Arab world.

Mr. Abdulrahman Reda Al-Hajjar, General Manager of DXR Real Estate, said that the partnership with Al Junaidi Real Estate represents an important step toward presenting a fully integrated residential project to the market. He noted that Ti Villa possesses several features that make it an attractive option for both family living and investment.

He added that DXR Real Estate will market the project through modern marketing strategies built on a precise understanding of market needs, leveraging the company’s experience in the real estate sector and its network of relationships with investors and clients.

Al-Hajjar also emphasized that the project’s prime location, contemporary architectural design, and compelling investment advantages — including freehold ownership for all Arab nationalities — represent key strengths supporting its success in the real estate market. He confirmed that the company will highlight these features through a comprehensive marketing strategy targeting a broad range of investors and buyers across the UAE and the wider region.

For his part, Mr. Hussein Ismail Al-Junaidi, Chairman of Al Junaidi Real Estate, stated that the collaboration with DXR Real Estate aligns with the company’s strategy of developing distinguished real estate projects and introducing them to the market through partners with strong marketing expertise.

He explained that Ti Villa is one of the company’s key developments in the Emirate of Sharjah, designed to offer an integrated residential experience that combines privacy, comfort, and long-term investment value.

Al-Junaidi added that through this project the company aims to develop a residential community that meets the needs of families and keeps pace with the growth of the UAE’s real estate sector. The project provides several residential and investment advantages, including freehold ownership for all Arab nationalities, which enhances its appeal to a wide range of investors across the region.

Ti Villa is one of the residential developments by Al Junaidi Real Estate in the Emirate of Sharjah. The project is located in Al Raqiba, directly bordering Dubai, giving it a strategic location that combines the tranquility of residential communities in Sharjah with proximity to the key business and lifestyle hubs of Dubai. This allows residents to benefit from convenient access to a wide range of services and facilities in both emirates.

The development also offers easy connectivity to major road networks in the UAE, with direct access to Emirates Road (E611), which links several emirates and facilitates convenient travel across Dubai and Sharjah. The project is located near a number of key destinations, including Masaar development, Victoria International School, and Nesma Central Park — all approximately five minutes away.

Sharjah International Airport, Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, and Siouh Mall can be reached within about ten minutes, while Dubai International Airport is accessible in approximately twenty minutes.

The project features a low-density residential community comprising 62 fully independent villas with ground and first floors, offering residents a high level of privacy. The villas are designed according to a contemporary architectural concept that combines modern design lines with practical interior layouts suited to family living and comfortable residential spaces.

The villas range from three to five bedrooms with varying layouts and sizes. Built-up areas start from approximately 2,787 square feet and exceed 3,600 square feet in some units. Each villa includes spacious living areas, dining spaces, modern kitchens, maid’s rooms, and multiple bathrooms, ensuring a high standard of comfort and privacy for families.

One of the project’s key investment advantages is the freehold ownership available to all Arab nationalities, in addition to a full exemption from service fees. This benefit provides additional long-term investment value for owners by reducing operational costs.

The project also offers a flexible 30/70 payment plan, including 10 percent upon booking and 20 percent in construction-linked installments during the development phase, with the remaining balance payable upon handover, which is expected in the first quarter of 2028.

These advantages reflect Al Junaidi Real Estate’s vision of developing residential communities that combine strategic locations, modern design, and strong investment value, meeting the expectations of both families and investors in the real estate market.

About Al Junaidi Real Estate

Al Junaidi Real Estate is one of the established companies in the UAE’s real estate sector, specializing in the development and marketing of residential and investment projects that focus on quality, innovation, and long-term investment value, supported by the strong growth of the UAE’s real estate market.

About DXR Real Estate

DXR Real Estate is a Dubai-based company specializing in real estate marketing and consultancy. The firm provides a comprehensive range of services including property marketing, investment advisory, and strategic marketing campaign management for real estate developments, supported by professional expertise and a deep understanding of the UAE and regional property markets.