Muscat: Sharakah, the Fund for Development of Youth Projects (S.A.O.C.), held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to discuss the financial year that ended on December 2025. The meeting was recently held through the Muscat Clearing and Depository Company platform under the chairmanship of Mr Hani M Al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Various stakeholders, including board members, shareholders, representatives of shareholders, statutory auditors, legal advisors, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) representatives, and Sharakah employees attended the meeting. The meeting was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Muscat Clearing and Depository.

During the meeting, Mr Hani M Al Zubair provided a comprehensive overview of Sharakah’s accomplishments throughout the year, describing 2025 as the company's “year of growth.” He also reaffirmed Sharakah’s steadfast commitment to fostering the SME sector through its strategic pillars namely SME Financing, Equity, Development, and Investment Optimisation.

Highlighting the company’s financial resilience, Mr. Al Zubair noted, “In 2025, Sharakah successfully navigated a complex economic landscape to deliver robust results, achieving core income growth of 43%, More than 60 SMEs benefited from financial support, while over 90 enterprises were empowered through capacity-building programmes. Additionally, more than 460 beneficiaries participated in workshops, networking opportunities, and relationship-building platforms.”

During the AGM, the shareholders reviewed and approved the directors’ report and the auditor’s report for the financial year which ended on December 2025. The assembly also ratified the sitting fees for board and committee meetings for the past year and determined the allowances for the upcoming fiscal year ending December 31 2026.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of the Statutory Auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31 2026 and fixed their fees.

This year marked the end of the current Board’s term. Consequently, the shareholders elected seven members to the Board of Directors for the new three-year term spanning 2026 – 2028.

The following members have been elected to the Board: Mr. Hani Mohammed Al Zubair as Chairman, Ms. Maryam Al Balushi as Vice Chairperson, Mr. Rashad Jaffar Al Shaikh, Mr. Qais Mahmood Al-Khonji, Mr. Hassan Abdul Amir Shaban, Ms. Malvika Khimji and Mr. Rashad Al Mussafir as Directors.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by a Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programmes, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact:

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om