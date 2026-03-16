Dubai, UAE: Union Coop confirmed that its food supply system is operating normally and that strategic stocks of essential goods and consumer products are sufficient to meet demand for extended periods.

The cooperative said supply and distribution operations are continuing according to approved plans, with ongoing coordination with federal and local authorities to ensure uninterrupted product flow to markets and stable availability across all branches and digital platforms.

Union Coop added that its inventory and supply chain management rely on proactive planning, close coordination with suppliers and continuous monitoring of market indicators and demand patterns to ensure readiness for any changes and maintain product availability.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said the UAE’s food security remains a priority and confirmed that the cooperative’s strategic stock is stable while supply chains are operating normally.

He added that Union Coop maintains an integrated supply management system that ensures the availability of goods under different circumstances, supported by continuous coordination with government authorities and supply partners.

Al Hashemi also said the cooperative continues to provide value to consumers through promotional campaigns and its Locked Prices program on a wide range of essential goods to support price stability.

He stressed the importance of local production, describing it as a key pillar of the country’s food security system and a safeguard for supply chain stability. Union Coop, he said, continues expanding the presence of locally produced goods in its stores and strengthening partnerships with domestic producers to support the national economy.

Al Hashemi thanked customers for their continued trust, saying the cooperative remains committed to ensuring product availability and stable prices while supporting market stability and food security in the UAE.