Reflecting the strong partnership between the public and private sectors, Sohar International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhofar Governorate to provide financial and strategic advisory services aimed at supporting investment projects and enhancing planning and financing efficiency across the governorate. The agreement forms part of a strategic partnership supporting economic and investment development pathways in one of the Sultanate’s most prominent tourism and economic hubs, in line with Oman Vision 2040’s direction toward building sector-wide partnerships that strengthen the national economic base.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.H. Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, by Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government & Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, and Dr. Saud Mohammed Al Farsi from the Office of the Governor of Dhofar.

Under the memorandum, Sohar International, through its Government Investment Advisory unit, will provide a suite of specialized advisory services, including strategic investment advisory, financial advisory, project financing, syndicated loan structuring, market studies, economic policy analysis, and business development advisory services.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government & Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “We take pride at Sohar International in the level of institutional confidence that the government sector continues to place in the bank, reflecting its position as a financial and strategic partner supporting the nation’s development journey. This partnership with Dhofar Governorate extends a longstanding relationship built through collaboration across several initiatives and development-driven projects, most notably the strategic sponsorship of Dhofar Khareef 2026, one of the Sultanate’s leading tourism and economic events. Guided by our commitment to supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, we believe institutional partnerships play a vital role in advancing sustainable development, enhancing the efficiency of national projects, and enabling governorates to maximize their economic and tourism potential. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in a way that creates long-term value, strengthens investment decision-making, and supports balanced economic growth in Dhofar Governorate.”

Sohar International continues to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution in delivering integrated advisory services, leveraging its extensive expertise in large-scale project financing, deal structuring, and specialized financial advisory services for both public and private sector entities across the Sultanate of Oman. The bank plays an active role in supporting strategic national initiatives across sectors including infrastructure, energy, and urban development, reflecting its commitment to supporting economic diversification and enhancing public investment efficiency. It also continues to expand its presence in economically and tourism-significant regions, most notably Dhofar Governorate, which represents a key pillar for tourism and investment-driven growth in the Sultanate.

This memorandum reflects the shared direction between Sohar International and Dhofar Governorate toward advancing financial and investment planning tools that enhance project quality, strengthen implementation readiness, and support the development of sustainable institutional partnerships aligned with local development objectives and the aspirations of the next phase of growth.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om