Kuwait: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with SANAM Group’s education platform to develop a new K-12 school in Sharjah Sustainable City.

The project, with an investment value expected to reach up to USD 50 million over the coming years, will be developed on a 29,275-square-metre plot owned by Shurooq in Sharjah Sustainable City, located in Um Fanain / Al Ruqa Al Hamra. The school will follow the American curriculum and serve around 2,435 students from kindergarten to Grade 12 under a 35-year agreement.

The signing took place at Al Bait Al Westi and was signed by Yousif Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer of Shurooq, and Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader, Vice Chairman and CEO of SANAM Group Holding Company

Strengthening education infrastructure in Sharjah’s growing communities

The new school will add key education infrastructure to Sharjah Sustainable City, one of the emirate’s leading residential communities designed around sustainability, family living and integrated services.

The project supports Shurooq’s efforts to activate strategic land assets through long-term partnerships that respond to the needs of Sharjah’s growing communities. By bringing a full K-12 school into Sharjah Sustainable City, the development will provide families in the area and surrounding neighbourhoods with access to quality education close to home.

Yousif Al Mutawa: “A project that supports families and creates long-term value”

Yousif Al Mutawa said: “This agreement reflects Shurooq’s commitment to developing projects that respond to the practical needs of Sharjah’s communities while creating long-term value from strategic land assets. Educati

on is one of the most important components of a complete residential community, and this school will support families, enhance quality of life and contribute to the development of a more connected and liveable environment in Sharjah Sustainable City.”

He added: “Our partnership with SANAM Group’s education platform reflects the importance of working with specialised private sector partners that bring long-term vision and operational expertise. The project also reinforces Sharjah’s ability to attract serious investment into sectors that support human development, community growth and sustainable urban planning.”

A modern campus for future-ready learning

The school will be designed as a modern, student-centred learning environment that integrates advanced technologies, sustainability, wellbeing and collaborative learning across all academic stages.

The campus will include modern classrooms, science laboratories, information technology facilities, robotics, engineering and mathematics labs, maker and innovation spaces, and three libraries serving kindergarten, primary and upper school stages.

It will also feature open learning hubs, arts studios, a black box theatre and a 500-seat multi-purpose hall, supporting a learning environment that brings together academic learning, creativity, culture and collaboration.

Facilities designed around wellbeing, safety and student experience

The kindergarten section will be designed as an independent area with dedicated privacy and safety measures, including a separate entrance, reception and security procedures, as well as direct access to secure outdoor play areas.

The school will also include a learning support centre with therapy and sensory integration rooms, counselling offices, and three separate clinics for boys, girls and isolation cases.

Sports and recreation facilities will include an indoor sports hall, activity studio, football pitch, outdoor courts, a main swimming pool, a learner pool, rooftop recreational areas and a healthy cafeteria. The campus will also include green spaces, a botanical garden, internal courtyards, informal seating and play areas, and shaded pedestrian walkways.

The design will support smooth movement and safety across the campus through separate access routes for kindergarten, parents and buses, on-site bus parking, staff and parent parking, electric vehicle parking, bicycle facilities, monitored entry gates and safe pedestrian pathways.

SANAM Group Holding Company: Supporting Sharjah’s education ecosystem

Dr. Sulaiman Tareq Al Abduljader said: “Our strategic partnership with Shurooq marks a pivotal step in advancing SANAM’s long-term vision for sustainable education investments that meet the aspirations of students across the GCC. Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for sustainable urban and educational development makes it an ideal destination for projects of this nature. Together, we look forward to developing an integrated educational environment that enables academic excellence and is defined by innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, while delivering sustainable value for future generations.”

The new sustainable school project represents a significant milestone in SANAM Group Holding Company’s expansion efforts across the GCC, reinforcing its position as a diversified holding company with growing investments in the education sector. It also aligns with broader regional trends, driving demand for advanced educational ecosystems and sustainable communities. Upon completion, the project will further support SANAM’s strategic focus on responsible investment and long-term value creation through impactful projects that contribute meaningfully to social and economic development across the GCC.

Enabling community-focused developments

The project reflects Shurooq’s wider role in enabling community-focused developments that support Sharjah’s residential growth, strengthen quality of life and attract long-term private sector investment into key sectors.

Upon completion, the school will add a major education asset to Sharjah Sustainable City and support the emirate’s continued development as a destination for family living, sustainable communities and future-ready education.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Shurooq is the driving force behind Sharjah’s transformation into a leading destination for business, tourism, and sustainable living. Established in 2009 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the authority has spearheaded nearly AED 8 billion in investments across over 50 strategic projects covering more than 60 million square feet. Through sustainable development, bold partnerships, and innovation across real estate, hospitality, leisure, and culture, Shurooq continues to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a global hub for investment and tourism.

For more details, please visit: https://shurooq.gov.ae/

About SANAM Group Holding Company

SANAM Group Holding Company (K.P.S.C) is a Kuwait-headquartered public shareholding company established in 1982 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's issued and paid-up capital is KD 22,050,000, rising to KD 23,152,500 following the bonus share issuance. The Group focuses on strategic investments in the healthcare, education, industrial, and real estate sectors across the GCC through influential stakes in leading companies operating in those sectors, working alongside its partners to create added value for shareholders and serve the community.

For more details, please visit: www.sanam.com