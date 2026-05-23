Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – ALEC Engineering and Contracting (ALEC) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to build Sphere Abu Dhabi. According to the LOA, valued at US$1.7billion, this will represent a significant expansion of ALEC's portfolio in transformational infrastructure and reinforce the company's position as the preferred delivery partner for Abu Dhabi's most prestigious asset-building initiatives.

The original Sphere in Las Vegas has been reported by the Wall Street Journal as being the highest-grossing arena in the world, drawing US$379million on 1.7 million tickets sold last year. Sphere Abu Dhabi is being positioned to serve as a comparable global destination, unlocking substantial tourism revenue and helping to increase international visitation while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global centre for next-generation immersive entertainment experiences.

The Sphere Abu Dhabi LOA validates ALEC’s position as a homegrown UAE contractor capable of executing infrastructure projects at the highest international standards, a capability that distinguishes the company within the regional market and affirms investor confidence in its ability to secure and deliver transformational mega-projects repeatedly.

Encompassing the complete design, procurement, and construction of a large-scale, architecturally distinctive venue featuring state-of-the-art immersive technology systems, advanced structural and mechanical engineering, bespoke manufacturing and installation, and integrated sustainable building systems, the project further demonstrates the company's ability to compete for and secure prestige-level awards in a competitive market, a key indicator of management capability and competitive positioning.

Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC Holdings said, “Receiving the LOA for The Sphere Abu Dhabi represents a defining moment for us, and is a profound endorsement of our capability as a homegrown UAE company. This Letter of Award represents the trust placed in a local organisation to deliver a globally iconic venue that will attract millions of international visitors and establish Abu Dhabi as a world-leading centre for immersive entertainment and cultural experience.”

“For our shareholders, this Letter of Award signals ALEC's continued ability to secure transformational, high-value contracts in strategic growth sectors. For Abu Dhabi, it demonstrates that world-class infrastructure delivery is not dependent on international contractors. It's a world-class venue that's rooted here, built here, and managed by a company committed to the emirate's long-term vision. We will be honoured to take up this landmark project, and are confident in our ability to establish it as a global leader in its category,” added Lewis.

Sean McQue, Managing Director at ALEC Construction said, “The Sphere Abu Dhabi is both technically complex and architecturally ambitious. It will demand precision at every level, from design integration and supply-chain orchestration to on-site execution and quality assurance. Our integrated structure and digital engineering expertise uniquely position us to manage such complexity whilst maintaining schedule and cost discipline. This is infrastructure that will set a global benchmark, and we are committed to delivering it to those standards."

About ALEC

ALEC Holdings PJSC, a publicly listed company and part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is a leading diversified engineering and construction group operating in the UAE and KSA. The Company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for innovation, quality, reliability and operational excellence.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fitout, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. Through these capabilities, the Company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.

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