Visit Qatar has concluded its participation at IMEX Frankfurt 2026, one of the world’s leading trade exhibitions for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

The participation included a series of strategic meetings with prominent international event organisers and industry decision-makers, aimed at reinforcing Qatar’s position as a leading destination for global business events.

During the exhibition, Visit Qatar highlighted the country’s advanced tourism and events infrastructure, including more than 41,000 hotel rooms and over 15 major event venues, most notably the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). The destination also showcased its recent achievements in the business events sector, having secured several international bids in 2025 to host major conferences and events scheduled for 2026 and 2027, reflecting growing international confidence in Qatar’s organisational and logistical capabilities.

Qatar is set to host a series of major international conferences and events in the coming years, including, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting 2026, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026, Mobile World Congress 2026, Web Summit Qatar 2027, and the INTERPOL General Assembly 2027.

These international events complement Qatar’s year-round calendar of major exhibitions and conferences, including the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, the International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX), the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), the Doha Forum, the Qatar Economic Forum, Project Qatar, and Cityscape Qatar.

Through its participation at IMEX Frankfurt 2026, Visit Qatar continues to strengthen strategic global partnerships and reinforce Qatar’s position as a trusted destination for business events, conferences and exhibitions, while supporting the sustainable growth of the tourism sector and the national economy.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com