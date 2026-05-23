Cairo – Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage, Edafa Venture, and Prime Group Egypt have officially announced the establishment of “PropTech Hub,” the first specialized investment and development company dedicated to supporting and accelerating real estate technology (PropTech) companies in Egypt and the region.



The launch of PropTech Hub comes as an extension of the PropTech Program that was introduced last October as an initiative aimed at supporting the sector. The company represents a new step toward building a fully integrated institutional ecosystem focused on identifying promising real estate technology startups, investing in them, and supporting their growth and expansion.



PropTech Hub aims to bridge the gap between the real estate and technology sectors by creating a comprehensive platform that combines innovation, investment, and industry expertise. The company seeks to empower startups in both early and growth stages through access to funding, strategic guidance, market intelligence, operational expertise, and an extensive network of developers, investors, operators, and key stakeholders across the real estate sector.



This strategic direction comes in response to the rapid global transformation taking place within the real estate industry and the growing reliance on digital solutions across development, management, operations, marketing, and real estate investment. The company aims to accelerate this transformation by supporting businesses capable of delivering scalable solutions with tangible market impact.



PropTech Hub is built around three core pillars: Connect – Innovate – Elevate.

“Connect” focuses on building effective bridges between entrepreneurs, investors, and real estate industry leaders.

“Innovate” is dedicated to encouraging forward-looking solutions that redefine development, management, and operational models within the real estate sector.

“Elevate” focuses on supporting promising companies in scaling their businesses, expanding their market reach, and maximizing their investment impact.

Together, these three pillars form the foundation of a collaborative ecosystem designed to drive sustainable growth within the real estate technology sector.



In the coming period, PropTech Hub is set to host a special launch event to unveil the first cohort of companies joining the platform under its initial investment and acceleration framework. The event will also showcase the company’s strategic roadmap, future plans, and targeted partnerships.



The event is expected to bring together leading figures from the real estate and investment sectors, entrepreneurs, technology innovators, and media representatives, further reinforcing PropTech Hub’s role as a key catalyst for transformation within the industry.



Mahmoud Farag, CEO of Prime Group Egypt, stated:

“The launch of PropTech Hub represents a strategic step toward establishing a structured investment company dedicated to real estate technology. Our focus is on empowering scalable solutions and connecting promising startups with real growth opportunities through impactful partnerships and investments.”



Farag added:

“We are committed to creating an environment where innovative ideas can evolve into successful companies with measurable market impact, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the real estate sector.”



Essam Ali, CEO of Edafa Venture, said:

“Real estate technology is among the most promising sectors over the coming decade, both regionally and globally. Through PropTech Hub, we aim to identify and support companies capable of delivering transformative solutions that reshape the real estate industry.”



He added:

“Our goal is to support ideas that create smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable real estate ecosystems, while enabling startups to scale rapidly and maximize their investment value.”



Sherif Hassan, Chairman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advantage, commented:



“The real estate market is undergoing a fundamental shift toward smart solutions and advanced technologies. PropTech Hub will play a pivotal role in connecting innovation with real market implementation by bringing together developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology providers within one integrated ecosystem.”



Sherif Hassan added:

“Our vision goes beyond simply supporting startups; it extends to redefining the relationship between technology and real estate while creating new investment opportunities driven by innovation and efficiency.”



PropTech Hub is expected to represent a major turning point in the evolution of the real estate technology sector in Egypt and the wider region by establishing a fully integrated institutional ecosystem capable of transforming innovative ideas into influential economic entities with tangible market impact.



By combining investment, expertise, and industry connectivity, PropTech Hub aims to reshape the future of the real estate sector through smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable approaches.