Aligned with the UAE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the agreement marks another step in ENOC's commitment to making low-carbon aviation fuels commercially viable and operationally dependable across the region

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Allied Biofuels Holding, based in Abu Dhabi, to explore the offtake and distribution of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Electro-synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (e-SAF) across local, regional, and international markets. The fuels will be sourced from Allied Biofuels’ integrated production facility under development in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Under the agreement, ENOC and Allied Biofuels will form a dedicated working group to assess the commercial feasibility of establishing a long-term distribution pathway for the produced SAF and e-SAF. Subject to the MoU’s evaluation framework, both companies will work towards a formal supply agreement ahead of the facility commencing operations.

SAF remains among the more scalable near-term pathways to decarbonising the global aviation sector, with demand significantly outpacing current worldwide production capacity. As a leading supplier of aviation fuels in the region, ENOC is well-positioned to play an important role in bridging this gap.

Allied Biofuels’ integrated facility, designed for the manufacture of both SAF and e-SAF, offers a production model aligned with the long-term sustainability commitments of the UAE and the broader international aviation community.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "Developing a national SAF ecosystem requires the full value chain to scale together, from production and certification through to distribution and reliable offtake. This agreement reflects ENOC's strategic commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions that are aligned with the UAE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy. We are focused on making Sustainable Aviation Fuel commercially viable, operationally dependable, and central to the UAE's net-zero aviation transition while ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of clean aviation on a global stage."

Alfred Benedict, Managing Director of Allied Biofuels Holding, said: “ENOC Group is a highly respected energy leader with deep aviation fuel expertise and strong regional distribution capability. This MoU is an important step in developing a credible pathway for SAF and e-SAF from our Uzbekistan facility to local, regional and international markets. As aviation accelerates its transition to sustainable fuels, Allied Biofuels is focused on building a reliable, scalable and commercially viable supply platform that can support long-term decarbonisation across the sector.”

This announcement reflects ENOC Group's continued interest to build a world-class Sustainable Aviation Fuel capability. As the Group engages across the Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chain, from production through to distribution and offtake, it is enhancing its role as a strategic enabler of the lower-carbon aviation sector.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels is developing Central Asia’s first world-scale integrated biorefinery, purpose-engineered to produce SAF, e-SAF, and Green Diesel at industrial scale. In partnership with the world’s foremost technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a facility that will occupy a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition, delivering transformative environmental outcomes and anchoring long-term economic prosperity across the region.

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Allied Biofuels

Contact: info@alliedbiofuels.com

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com