

DIG, a leading real estate developer, has officially announced the launch of its latest project in the R3 district of the New Capital. The development is set to become a premier hub for commercial, administrative, and medical services, owing to its strategic location.



Eng. Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, stated that the project marks another milestone in the company’s success story within the New Capital, following significant progress achieved across its existing developments. He highlighted that the project is being developed in partnership with the engineering consultancy firm "AUE," ensuring that all work is conducted in accordance with specialized feasibility studies to guarantee operational efficiency, while simultaneously evaluating various investment proposals to maximize the project’s economic returns. Eng. Hussein Salah confirmed that DIG is in the final stages of the design phase, with a core focus on meeting the needs of local residents by providing high-quality medical and commercial facilities.



Eng. Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman of DIG, elaborated on the project's specifications, noting that it spans a total area of 7,450 square meters. The project boasts a prime frontage overlooking two main roads and is situated in direct proximity to "Sahara" International School and the area’s comprehensive residential services. He added that the project features a hypermarket, directly allocated by the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), with expansive basement levels reaching 6,893 square meters for the lower basement and 6,791 square meters for the upper basement. Furthermore, the development includes over 3,750 square meters of open space and plazas. The ground and first floors are dedicated to commercial retail, while the second floor will house medical and administrative units.



Regarding the company's construction momentum, Eng. Hany Farag, Managing Director of DIG, emphasized the record-breaking pace of their current projects. Construction on the concrete structure for "Track 10" has surpassed 70%, while "Track 12" and "Track 20" have both reached 50% completion. Additionally, "Track 14" has seen substantial progress, exceeding a 70% completion rate. Eng. Farag also noted that construction on "Track Rev" has surpassed 30%, work has commenced on "Track 15," and the ministerial decree procedures for the "Defaf" project are nearing completion. He affirmed that the group continues to work steadily to deliver all ongoing projects while preparing to unveil further details on upcoming developments in the near future.



Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of DIG, underscored that the company is cementing its leadership in the real estate sector by implementing an ambitious strategy that blends investment foresight with rigorous engineering standards. He noted that the group’s strength lies in its strategic site selection, which ensures superior investment returns, alongside the careful curation of operational activities to meet genuine market demand.



Fawzy concluded that the significant progress in construction serves as a testament to the group’s execution capabilities in turning blueprints into tangible assets that earn client trust. In parallel with this construction momentum, DIG continues its expansion through strategic partnerships with top-tier consultancy firms, ensuring that every project delivers high value, sustainability, and contributes to the urban evolution of Egypt.