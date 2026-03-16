Dubai – Interest in travelling to the UAE remains resilient among Filipino travellers, with visa inquiries and trip planning continuing steadily despite temporary disruptions to regional airspace. Travel service provider Pinoy Tourism says many visitors are continuing to prepare for upcoming trips while keeping track of travel updates, reflecting the enduring confidence travellers have in the UAE as a safe and welcoming destination.

Pinoy Tourism says many travellers are seeking visa guidance and travel updates before confirming their plans, indicating that visitors remain interested in travelling to the UAE while keeping a close watch on developments in the region.

The company’s leadership says current travel patterns reflect cautious but continued confidence among travellers. “The UAE has always stood as a symbol of stability, vision and forward-looking leadership,” said Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism. “Even during times of regional uncertainty, the country continues to operate with remarkable efficiency. From what we are seeing, visa demand is still holding at around 60 per cent of normal levels, with about 24 per cent of travellers planning immediate trips and another 36 per cent securing visas in advance for upcoming travel. The Filipino community, in particular, shares a deep connection with the UAE, and their continued interest reflects the strong trust people place in this country.”

To support travellers during this period, the agency has been working closely with airline partners and travel providers to ensure customers receive accurate information and smooth travel arrangements. It has also strengthened its 24-hour customer support services to help travellers access timely updates when planning their journeys to the UAE.

The Filipino community forms an important part of the UAE’s expatriate population. Over the years, many have built long-term careers, established families and developed strong community networks across the Emirates.

“Travel between the UAE and the Philippines has traditionally been strong, with an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 passengers travelling daily between the two countries for family visits, holidays and employment opportunities. Many of our Filipino customers continue to view the UAE as their second home,” added Imtiaz Hussain Nasir. “While some travellers are taking a little more time to plan their trips given the current situation, overall interest in visiting or returning to the UAE remains strong.”

In recent days, passenger volumes have moderated temporarily due to operational adjustments affecting regional airspace. However, many Filipino residents have chosen to remain in the UAE rather than leave abruptly, reflecting the confidence many residents feel about living and working in the country.

Travel providers say this sense of connection is reflected in the inquiries they continue to receive. Many Filipino travellers are planning visits to relatives in the UAE, exploring employment opportunities, or arranging trips in advance rather than cancelling plans.

Industry observers say that as travel conditions stabilise further, the strong relationship between the UAE and the Filipino community is expected to continue supporting steady travel flows between the two nations.

About Pinoy Tourism

Pinoy Tourism is a UAE-based travel solutions provider established in 2018, with operations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, London, Riyadh and Manila. While Pinoy Tourism is widely recognised for serving Filipino travellers, its visa services cater to all expatriate communities.

For more information, please visit: www.pinoytourism.com