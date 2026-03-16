Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) reaffirmed its continued commitment to empowering its corporate clients to manage their financial operations with efficiency and flexibility by offering a comprehensive suite of advanced digital banking solutions. These services enable companies to complete their transactions with ease and security, helping ensure business continuity and enhancing the efficiency of remote financial operations under various circumstances.

In this context, KFH–Bahrain encourages its corporate clients to benefit from the Bank’s Corporate Deposit Cards, which provide a practical solution for conducting cash deposits through the Bank’s ATM network around the clock. This service allows companies to issue dedicated cards for employees exclusively for deposit purposes, enabling them to deposit cash conveniently and securely without granting access to account balances or payment capabilities, thereby enhancing security and oversight in managing cash operations.

In addition, the Bank’s Corporate Digital Banking Platform (B2B) offers advanced capabilities that enable clients to manage all financial operations at any time and from anywhere through the corporate mobile app across various devices. The platform allows companies to process payroll transfers, conduct local and international transfers, monitor accounts, manage liquidity efficiently, and execute a wide range of banking requests electronically. These include financing requests , opening accounts and deposits, audit confirmation requests, issuing manager cheques or demand drafts, requesting cheque books, and other corporate banking services.

As part of its ongoing support for companies engaged in international trade, the Bank also provides effective digital trade finance solutions that enable clients to submit and track trade finance requests electronically, including letters of guarantee and letters of credit, as well as manage related amendments smoothly and efficiently. These solutions contribute to improving the efficiency of cross-border trade operations.

Additionally, KFH–Bahrain also offers its corporate clients Virtual Account Management solutions, which represent an effective option for companies seeking to provide remote payment methods to their customers. This service enables instant payment reconciliation with real-time notifications and clear visibility of financial transactions, thereby enhancing collection efficiency while ensuring higher levels of transparency and monitoring. The Bank also encourages clients to benefit from digital payment solutions such as Point of Sale (POS) systems and Payment Gateway services.

Commenting on this, Mr. Mohamed Assem, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer – Corporate Banking of Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, said: “At KFH–Bahrain, we remain committed to continuously developing our digital services ecosystem in line with global best practices in the banking sector, strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of our corporate clients across various industries. The digital solutions we offer today provide advanced tools that enable companies to manage their financial operations efficiently and securely, from anywhere and at any time.”

He added: “The adoption of digital banking solutions has become an essential factor in enhancing business efficiency and accelerating financial processes. We are committed to providing innovative services that support our clients and give them the flexibility and reliability they need to manage their daily operations and grow their businesses with confidence.”

The Bank invites corporate clients interested in benefiting from these services to contact their relationship manager or reach out to the Bank’s call centre on 17221999 to register for any of the available corporate banking services.