Muscat, Oman: In response to continued volatility in global aviation fuel markets and rising insurance costs linked to operations in elevated-risk or conflict-affected areas, Oman Air Cargo will introduce a Fuel Surcharge and War Risk Surcharge across its cargo network from 18 March 2026.

The measures reflect increased operating costs associated with fuel price volatility and higher insurance and security expenses linked to the current operating environment.

The War Risk Surcharge will be applied on a per kilogram basis, calculated using the chargeable weight stated on the Master Air Waybill.

The Fuel Surcharge will be determined using the US Gulf Coast Jet A1 price per gallon, based on data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and will be reviewed weekly in line with movements in global fuel prices.

Both surcharges will apply to shipments originating from, destined for, or transiting through the Oman Air Cargo network.

Oman Air Cargo will keep the surcharges under regular review and adjust them where necessary in line with changes in fuel markets, insurance costs, and the wider operating environment.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

For more information, visit cargo.omanair.com