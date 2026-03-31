The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported strong growth in global air cargo markets for February 2026.

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), increased by 11.2% compared to February 2025, with international operations slightly higher at 11.6%.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), rose by 8.5%, including a 9.8% increase in international capacity.

Broader economic conditions supported this growth. Global goods trade expanded by 5.2% year-on-year in January.

Meanwhile, jet fuel prices rose modestly by 1.2% in February, though volatility persisted due to fluctuations in refining margins.

Manufacturing activity also improved, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reaching 53.1, indicating expansion.

New export orders were particularly strong, rising to 51.4—the highest level since July 2021—signalling favourable conditions for air cargo demand.

Regional performance varied. African airlines recorded the strongest growth, with demand rising 21.0% and capacity increasing 17.3%.

Middle Eastern carriers followed, with demand up 16.5% and capacity up 13.5%.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand grow by 13.6% and capacity by 10.1%.

North American carriers reported a 9.4% increase in demand alongside a 5.3% rise in capacity.

European airlines experienced more moderate growth, with demand up 6.9% and capacity up 6.1%.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers had the weakest performance, with demand increasing by just 0.7%, while capacity still grew by 4.5%.

“Air cargo demand grew 11.2% in February. Even considering the boost that February received from the movement of goods ahead of Lunar New Year, the month showed strong growth. The outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of the month, however, makes it difficult to see how full-year performance will unfold. Sharply rising fuel costs, fuel scarcity in parts of the world, and the severe disruption to key cargo hubs in the Gulf are major shifts. While air cargo has repeatedly proven its resilience in the face of disruption, an early resolution of the war along with a normalisation of fuel supply and costs would be in everybody’s interest,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

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