Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and MEA-Comm have sealed a landmark collaboration agreement to jointly accelerate digital transformation of critical industries and government sectors across Sharjah and UAE to drive Tech based digital economy growth.

The collaboration focuses on enabling new Public–Private Partnership (PPP) models, supporting the transformation of various industries, including utilities (electricity and water infrastructure), energy, oil and gas, transport, logistics and ports, manufacturing, critical communication, and other sectors joining the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Under the agreement, SPARK and MEA-Comm will partner with strategic national and international stakeholders to enable the adoption of state-of-the-art private wireless networks, industrial IoT infrastructure, cloud-native digital twin platforms, and AI-powered intelligent systems and solutions, delivering secure and scalable digital infrastructure that enhances national competitiveness and drives high-impact industrial transformation.

Dr. Fareed Alameeri, CSO of SPARK, said: “Our collaboration with MEA-Comm reinforces SPARK’s mission to drive transformative innovation across industries and government sectors. Our aim is to establish a joint Center of Excellence that will develop and empower talents, advance digital capabilities, and support both national and international initiatives—positioning Sharjah as a key regional hub for next-generation technology and emerging digital infrastructure."

Dr. Abdulhadi Aboualmal, CEO of MEA-Comm, stated: “This partnership marks an important milestone in accelerating real digital transformation across Sharjah and the UAE, leveraging MEA-Comm’s expertise in enabling emerging technologies, digital transformation, private networks and industrial IoT infrastructure, to deliver practical, high-impact Industry 4.0 deployments.”

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s broader innovation and digital leadership agenda, coming on the heels of the setting up of the National UAE 6G Committee by the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA). While the partnership is primarily focused on accelerating deployment of advanced digital infrastructure, it simultaneously strengthens the role as leading contributor to the UAE’s longer-term strategy for next-generation connectivity, resilient digital systems, and future-ready technological ecosystems, supporting both near-term transformation and long-term national readiness.

A key pillar of the agreement is to establish a Center of Excellence for Emerging Technologies and Next-Generation Digital Infrastructure. The proposed center will serve as a regional powerhouse for capacity building, talent development, sector-wide upskilling, and strategic enablement for digital governments and enterprises across industries. It will also act as a regional and international contributor to digital transformation initiatives through deep collaboration with global technology leaders, multinational enterprises, and leading international organizations. Through specialized programs, co-creation environments, and next-generation testbeds, the Center will empower SMEs, accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption, and reinforce the UAE’s role as a global hub for emerging ICT and AI-driven innovation.

About SPARK

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is an innovation district dedicated to advancing research, enabling technology development, and accelerating industry-led innovation across sustainability, health, mobility, manufacturing, and digital technologies.

About MEA Comm

MEA Comm is a leading organization focused on Industry 4.0 and digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. It specializes in enabling comprehensive digital ecosystems, offering services such as consultancy, 5G infrastructure development, and digital twin solutions. Their mission is to empower governments and enterprises by designing secure and sustainable digital solutions, driving innovation and economic growth through advanced technologies like 5G and AI.