Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, conducted an official visit to the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to review the best practices adopted by the Authority, particularly in the implementation of quality systems, with a specific focus on the Integrated Management System and its alignment with the Corporate Governance framework.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on DEWA’s experience in developing and implementing the Integrated Management System and its alignment with international quality standards. The discussions also covered the key challenges encountered during the implementation phases and the mechanisms adopted to successfully overcome them. In addition, a range of innovative initiatives that directly contributed to enhancing institutional performance, improving operational efficiency, and increasing customer satisfaction were highlighted, along with elevating the quality of services delivered as a direct result of implementing the Integrated Management System and other quality standards.

The visit also featured an exchange of expertise and knowledge on ways to embed a culture of institutional innovation and enhance the sustainability of excellence through the adoption of best institutional practices in quality management. Both sides further discussed the role of various quality systems in supporting corporate governance and achieving effective integration across different management systems.

The Sharjah Asset Management delegation included Hajir Al Eisa, Director of the Excellence Department; Amani Kamel Mohammed Abdullah, Acting Quality Manager; Sara Eid Badawi, Head of the Governance Section; Mahmoud Ahmed Al-Anati, Excellence Specialist; and Heba Mousa Mohammed Barakat, Excellence Officer.

Hajir Al Eisa commended DEWA’s experience in the field of quality management and its pioneering practices, affirming that the visit was both productive and inspiring for the exchange of expertise and knowledge with government entities. She highlighted the positive impact of such exchanges in supporting the government excellence ecosystem, broadening avenues for sharing experiences, and exploring future opportunities for cooperation with DEWA in quality management and its various applications.

The visit concluded with the exchange of commemorative shields between the two parties, underscoring the spirit of cooperation and a shared commitment to continuing the partnership and exchanging expertise in the fields of quality and corporate governance.