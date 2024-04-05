Dubai: talabat UAE, the leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, announces its support for the ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ a fundraising campaign by Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Recognizing the increasingly depleting supply of necessities needed by the people of Gaza, as well as the heightened sentiment of compassion in the UAE, and a shared desire to extend more support, the campaign has mobilized the UAE community to raise vital funds for the provision of emergency relief for the people of Gaza.

This Eid Al-Fitr, customers can safely and securely donate towards the campaign on the app, helping provide hot meals, food baskets, and waterproof and fire-resistant tents to the people of Gaza.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Cares, said: “We are grateful to talabat for supporting our ‘Gaza In Our Hearts’ campaign during Eid Al-Fitr and bringing hope and relief to those affected by the conflict. Every donation, no matter how small, can make a huge difference in the lives of those facing adversity and together we can be the lifeline that Gaza needs today.”

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat UAE, commented: ““We are proud to be part of the Gaza in Our Hearts campaign with Dubai Cares. This campaign underscores our commitment towards deploying our tech for good and facilitating donations by connecting talabat customers with our trusted local charity partners. ”

How to donate towards the campaign via talabat app:

Customers can contribute through the app to our trusted local charity partner Dubai Cares by opening the talabat app and landing on the homepage, clicking on the ‘Donate’ tile, then selecting ‘Dubai Cares’ from the list of virtual charities, then adding an item with the value they want to cart and proceeding to checkout.

About talabat

As the MENA region’s leading local tech platform, talabat’s vision is to deliver real everyday convenience, opportunities, and impact for the communities that we serve. Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, we have continuously innovated to create economic opportunities for vendors and riders whilst enabling customers to conveniently and reliably get their everyday meals, groceries, pharmaceuticals and more using the talabat app. Additionally, we have introduced new technologies and solutions, including Q-commerce concepts, Cloud Kitchens, and autonomous delivery robots and drones.

While delivering millions of orders across the eight countries we operate in, we prioritize bringing a positive impact to the communities that we serve. This means supporting the growth and future success of local businesses we partner with, and using our #Tech4good initiatives to facilitate millions in customer donations to those in need across the region through different partnerships and virtual charities on the app.

About Dubai Cares

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae