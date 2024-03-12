Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 Marchy 2024 – Seeru.ae, a pioneering travel tech startup, announces the successful closure of its pre-seed funding round, led by the US-based Venture Studio, Nabtah Ventures. While the amount remains undisclosed, this strategic investment underscores the confidence in Seeru's innovative approach to simplifying and enhancing global travel experiences.

Co-founded by Abd Elmohaimen Mansi and Abdullah Mancy, Seeru is dedicated to eliminating the common hassles of travel planning. Through its parent platform, Seeru.ae, the company offers a one-stop solution for individual travelers, organizations, travel agencies, and meta-search companies, striving to transform the current travel ecosystem.

Seeru is on a mission to simplify and enhance the travel process through its innovative technology and unparalleled service offerings. With a global team across four countries and headquartered in Dubai, Seeru is uniquely positioned to lead the travel tech industry with its innovative solutions.

Licensed by the Dubai Tourism and Economic Department, Seeru distinguishes itself by providing special flight deals across many routes, aggregating NDC content through a unified API, and facilitating travel experiences across three continents.

Seeru.ae has successfully launched three platforms to cater to its diverse clientele: seeru.com for direct traveler bookings, seeru.travel for B2B flight bookings, and SeeruX, offering developers an easy API integration. Plans for further expansion include the launch of a dedicated Umrah platform in Q3 and a unique travel marketplace for explorers in Q4, reinforcing Seeru's mission to empower travelers with the best travel planning experience.

"Our mission at Seeru is to simplify travel planning for both retail and business segments, ensuring every journey is as enjoyable and efficient as possible," stated Mansi, CEO of Seeru. "The partnership with Nabtah Ventures not only provides us with the necessary resources to accelerate our vision but also affirms the potential of our innovative solutions in the high-growth MENA region and beyond."

Seeru aims to deliver unparalleled value for both individual (B2C) and corporate (B2B) clients. In particular, Seeru's B2B services are tailored to meet the needs of global travel players and online travel agencies, providing them with direct access to comprehensive content and cutting-edge technology. "The current travel landscape demands a digital infrastructural transformation," said Mancy, Seeru’s CTO. "Seeru is committed to delivering precisely that."

Nabtah Ventures, known for its investment portfolio in disruptive startups across various sectors, including Grocery, Mobility, and Marketplace, sees Seeru as a valuable addition to its portfolio. Bakr Elsherif, founder of Nabtah Ventures and co-founder of Nana, Saudi’s leading grocery shopping and delivery service app, expressed his enthusiasm for Seeru's potential to revolutionize the travel market.

"Seeru represents exactly the kind of innovation and leadership we seek in our investments," said Elsherif. "Their unique approach to solving real-world travel issues, combined with the founders’ deep industry expertise, sets them apart in a crowded market. We are excited to be part of Seeru’s journey towards global travel tech leadership."

With this new funding, Seeru plans to accelerate its product development, expand its global presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to both individual and corporate clients. By focusing on convenient, seamless travel experiences at the best available fares, coupled with exceptional customer service, Seeru is poised to make significant strides in the travel industry.

-Ends-

About Seeru

Seeru is a Dubai-based TravelTech Startup with a mission to simplify travel. It combines competitive travel content aiming at the lowest possible rates via a unified API. The platform empowers travelers, agents, companies, and developers to access optimal travel deals from a centralized dashboard.

For any media inquiries contact: media@seeru.ae

About Nabtah Ventures

Nabtah Ventures is a startup studio that helps companies build a strong tech infrastructure with an interest in Travel, Grocery, and Marketplaces in the MENA region. Inspired by the Arabic word for a small plant, "Nabtah," the company's mission is to nurture startups from humble beginnings to industry giants. With a team of experienced professionals, Nabtah Ventures provides essential support, resources, mentorship, and early-stage seed funding to help startups thrive in a growing MENA startup ecosystem, fostering a brighter future for local communities and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

For media inquiries contact: media@nabtah.io