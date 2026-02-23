Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the signing of an agreement with Estater International W.L.L. to benefit from the “Estater Markets” platform, which specialises in providing interactive and up-to-date market intelligence that supports development and investment decision-making.

This agreement comes as part of Seef Properties’ approach to building strategic partnerships that enhance its ability to anticipate market trends and further strengthen its leading position in the real estate sector by leveraging the latest tech solutions and advanced analytical tools. This ensures greater efficiency in planning and project development based on accurate and reliable data.

Under the agreement, Seef Properties will subscribe to the Estater Markets platform, covering the residential and retail sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The platform provides updated and interactive data on retail rents, residential transaction activity, property supply levels, and office space performance, enabling the Company to rely on up-to-date indicators that support its business development activities and future strategic planning.

Estater International is considered one of the region’s leading proptech companies, offering advanced solutions in market data and analytics. Its services are supported by artificial intelligence and geographic information systems, alongside extensive databases that include historical price trends, rental analytics, occupancy indicators, fair value estimates, market gap analysis, transaction benchmarking, as well as land and building regulation data. This provides a comprehensive view that supports informed decision-making across the real estate ecosystem.

The Estater Markets platform currently provides comprehensive real estate data and analytics across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, offering users broader regional insights and benchmarking capabilities that support cross-market comparisons and enable more informed and forward-looking investment and development strategies.

On this occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented: “At Seef Properties, we believe that successful investment decisions are driven by a deep understanding of market indicators and developments. This is why we continuously adopt advanced analytical tools that strengthen our ability to plan sustainably. Our partnership with Estater International comes within this framework, as it will provide us with an integrated platform that enables our teams to access real-time and comprehensive data to support opportunity assessment and development prioritisation, positively reflecting on the quality of our projects and the efficiency of our investments.”

In turn, Mr Abdullah Tareq Al Hassan, Vice President of Sales at Estater International, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Seef Properties as one of the region’s leading real estate institutions. We remain committed to supporting the digital transformation of the real estate sector by delivering intelligent solutions built on transparency and reliability. We look forward to this partnership contributing to Seef Properties’ strategic objectives and strengthening its market presence.”

Through this partnership, Seef Properties continues to execute its strategy of developing distinctive projects that reflect best practices in asset management and real estate development, supported by a clear vision focused on innovation, sustainability, and value creation for shareholders and partners. This further reinforces its role as a key driver of growth in Bahrain’s real estate sector.